Burger warns Stormers of Jaguares backlash

VETERAN loose-forward Schalk Burger has warned his Stormers teammates to prepare for a hostile environment when they meet the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The Stormers, still riding high after an impressive 31-11 win over the Brumbies at Newlands last week, will run into a Jaguares team smarting after a narrow loss to the Chiefs in their Super Rugby home debut last weekend.

Laced with Pumas internationals, the Jaguares will pose a significant threat to a Stormers team that has a short week to prepare due to the tough travel schedule to Buenos Aires via Sao Paulo in Brazil.

"Argentinians have a lot of passion," Burger said. "It’s a hostile environment to go into, and because the result didn’t go their way last week, they are going to be more desperate.

"It’s also a short trip for us compared to what we are used to in Super Rugby," he said.

"But we must embrace the challenge because a lot of players in our set-up have not been to Argentina. It’s exciting to go to a new venue.

"As people, we have a lot in common with Argentinians. They have a lust for life and they are passionate about their rugby. It will be a great outing."

Burger said that he would lead his teammates on an "Easter Egg hunt" through Buenos Aires on Sunday morning as the Stormers are only leaving on Monday evening.

"We are staying on for a couple of days after the match, so a few glasses of Malbec and prime rib will be the order of the day," Burger said.

Forwards coach Russell Winter acknowledged that the set-pieces and breakdown would be a huge challenge, but was confident his charges were ready for the battle.

"We sharpened up a little more at the breakdown against the Brumbies," Winter said. "We were more accurate. The forwards brought the intensity that was required for the game.

"We’d love to turn over every lineout if we could. We put in the analysis and try and pick up trends in the opposition set-up. We have two good locks and also loose forwards that create pressure."

Winter said the Stormers, like the Jaguares, were a good scrumming team, "so there is heat on there".