Zas will be ready for Brumbies’ high kicks

STORMERS wing Leolin Zas has scored two tries in three outings and looks set to retain his place in the side for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Brumbies at Newlands.

It is a big call from coach Robbie Fleck because the Australians are a polished outfit that will test the Stormers’ wings with aerial bombardment. Fleck conceded the Stormers did not handle that aspect of the game well during their 18-13 loss to the Sharks last weekend.

Zas, 20, making his second start, was one of the players who struggled in the air. "I think I’m good in the air, but last weekend didn’t go as well as I’d hoped," Zas said. "I still have a lot of work to do. The Brumbies will use cross-field kicks, but I’ll be prepared for them."

Zas was part of the Western Province under-21 team that won the provincial championships last season, although he played only one game after featuring five times for the SA Under-20s at the Junior World Championships.

He pinches himself that he is playing at a high level so early in his career. Last week, he confronted two veteran Springboks in JP Pietersen and Odwa Ndungane, and did not look out of place.

"During the warm-up, I looked up and saw JP, who was someone I look up to. I also like Ndungane," Zas said. "I just want to show people I can be like them.

"But the player I try to model my game on is All Black Julian Savea. He is amazing. My motivation is to become even better than him. I believe I’m faster than him because he’s a bit heavier."

Fleck reported that there were no serious injuries, although locks Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth missed training yesterday. Du Toit took a knock to the neck against the Sharks and Etzebeth had a bout of food poisoning.