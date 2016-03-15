Sport / Rugby

Coetzee says he has not accepted Bok coaching job

15 March 2016 - 07:00 Sbu Mjikeliso
Allister Coetzee. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
ALLISTER Coetzee has denied claims that he has already signed to be the new Springbok coach two weeks ahead of the official unveiling of Heyneke Meyer’s replacement.

Business Day reliably understands that the South African Rugby Union (Saru) approached Coetzee about the possibility of taking over from Meyer in December. It is understood that Saru CE Jurie Roux approached Coetzee about taking over the position last Friday, the same day the mother body issued a statement saying they hoped to name the new coach at the end of their April 1 annual general meeting.

But Coetzee, who is on holiday in Cape Town, poured cold water on the claims. "Definitely not," he said when asked if he had signed.

"I’m in Cape Town on holiday and having a great time. A lot has been said in the media and I would not like to tell anything that is not close to the truth."

But a source within Saru, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was adamant that moves were afoot to get the former Springbok assistant and Stormers coach on board: "Things are moving at a fast pace, it may well be that he has signed already. Coetzee has been in Cape Town and Jurie Roux was told to get in touch with him."

The source said Saru GM of high performance and former Cheetahs and Stormers coach, Rassie Erasmus, who is also said to be available for the job, would continue in his current position.

Saru GM of corporate affairs Andy Colquhoun said: "We do not comment on speculation."

