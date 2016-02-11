Bok crisis over flyhalf injuries

IN THE aftermath of the injuries that have befallen SA’s premier flyhalves, it would be fair to say Springbok rugby is facing a crisis in the key position.

On Friday, Patrick Lambie suffered a shoulder injury against Toulon that will see him miss the start of the Super Rugby season as part of a 10-week layoff. A bicep injury cut his 2013 campaign short, while a neck injury curtailed his 2014 Super Rugby campaign.

Handré Pollard’s season-ending knee ligament injury earlier this week not only puts the Bulls in a quandary, but leaves whoever will be coaching the Springboks with a major problem before the Test season starts.

There are different schools of thought on the crisis.

Former Free State Cheetahs and Blue Bulls flyhalf Kennedy Tsimba said the Boks could have avoided it if former coach Heyneke Meyer had shown more faith in Elton Jantjies.

"If Heyneke Meyer had taken Elton to the World Cup, he would have had that experience under his belt. Injuries always happen and anyone who plans for the future would have thought about this.

"We wouldn’t be scratching around now because the path would have been natural and the players would have been developed. We wouldn’t be talking about Pollard and Lambie as much now since they’re injured," he said.

"This was something we discussed during the World Cup, in terms of looking to the future, and Meyer decided to take Morné Steyn to the World Cup instead of Elton. Morné ended up getting 30 minutes. It would have been a wiser move to take a younger flyhalf ."

Former Sharks and Springbok flyhalf Butch James said Lambie’s injury was not as serious as Pollard’s. Lambie could still play a role in Super Rugby if his rehabilitation went as planned.

"If you look at it, Pat’s only injured for about 10 weeks and should be able to catch a few Super Rugby games and he’ll be ready for the Test team. Heyneke did blood a few number 10s and Elton did get a few games under him, so I don’t think it’s much of a problem.

"You can only play a set number of flyhalves in a match-day 23, but I think, having three is good in about two to three years. We’ll also need to see the kind of form Elton will be in during Super Rugby, but he should be good to go. But, I think Pat will be available when the Test season comes round," James said.