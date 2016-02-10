Rugby’s first nine-pointer

IT TOOK only eight minutes of the 2016 Varsity Cup for history to be made with the first yet nine-point try in competitive rugby.

The tournament has long been a platform for innovation where the accepted boundaries and norms of the game have been tested with a view to making it more exciting.

The latest innovation sees teams able to gain nine points from a try if the move started inside the attacking team’s own half.

If a play starts between the halfway line and the 22-metre line of the defending team, then a try will count seven points.

The honour of scoring the first nine-pointer, which will no doubt become a trivia question in sports quizzes across the world in years to come, fell to NWU Pukke flyhalf Barend Janse van Rensburg.

It was his quick tap penalty inside his own half that started the sweeping move, which he rounded off as Pukke beat Tuks 38-15. With the conversion, Pukke earned 11 points for the score, which took them from 7-0 up to 18-0 ahead in a matter of seconds.

The motivation behind the rule-change is to encourage attacking rugby, but after one round, it did not appear to change the approach much. It was the only nine-point try out of four Varsity Cup matches played on Monday night.

Janse van Rensburg admitted he was not immediately aware he had scored a nine-pointer.

If a side chasing a big deficit is aware that the nine-pointer can make a big difference, there was no evidence of it in round one.

If a side is chasing a big deficit, then attempts to score nine-pointers might be more conscious.

However, on the evidence of round one, it was business as usual.

Also, players who score nine-point tries, or even seven-point tries, will only be awarded five points towards their season’s points tally.