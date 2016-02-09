Blitzboks keep Sevens lead, but it’s all about Rio

THE Blitzboks arrived home on Monday after a gruelling two-week Antipodean stint that left them in the same position on the standings as when they left — joint top.

The only difference is that instead of sharing first place with Fiji, SA have now been joined by New Zealand. The Kiwis won rounds three and four of the HSBC World Sevens Series in Wellington and Sydney to move into a share of the lead for the title on 69 points.

Las Vegas and Vancouver loom next month before the biggest prize on the circuit — Hong Kong — features in April. But this year, even Hong Kong, which SA have yet to win, pales next to the prospect of rugby’s return to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in August.

The Blitzboks have been hit hard by injuries. Werner Kok, the current World Player of the Year, is out for the season and in a race against time for Rio. Captain Kyle Brown missed Wellington and Sydney. Playmaker Cecil Afrika also missed the recent tournaments, as did Ryno Benjamin, Frankie Horne and Justin Geduld, while stand-in captain Philip Snyman was injured on day one in Sydney.

Despite all this adversity, the Blitzboks have managed to remain competitive. They lost the final in Wellington in controversial circumstances as New Zealand rallied from 21-7 down to win 24-21 in the final four minutes, thanks in no small part to referee Matt O’Brien’s black-tinted view of the game.

SA have suffered more than most at the hands of officials, but they have not always helped themselves either.

The Blitzboks have been handed six yellow cards in four tournaments, but interestingly, Fiji and NZ have also had six yellow cards. It would appear the top three teams are also the most ill-disciplined.

In more positive territory, the Blitzboks have been excellent defensively, topping the tackle count with 534, which is well over 100 more than Fiji. They have also scored 609 points, almost 100 more than New Zealand, although well behind Fiji, who have scored 707. The Blitzboks have managed 95 tries, second only to Fiji’s 109.

Flying wing Seabelo Senatla is the leading try scorer with 25 — three clear of Fiji’s Savenaca Rawaca. Senatla trails Rawaca in the clean breaks category, with 28 to the Fijian’s 30.

Chris Dry leads the individual tackle count with 71, and Juan de Jongh has weighed in with 55.

All this while making constant changes to the squad because of injuries suggests that coach Neil Powell is building high-quality depth.

He made no secret that this season’s World Series was about testing combinations with a view to the main prize at the Olympics. The injury curse has accelerated those plans, but it could turn out to be the best thing that ever happened to the Blitzboks if they walk away with a gold medal in Rio.