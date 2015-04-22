Injuries plague Cheetahs ahead of Lions match

THE Cheetahs are drawing disconcertingly close to the bottom of the selection barrel after they again made several injury-enforced changes to their squad to play the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Flank Heinrich Brüssow, prop BG Uys, and fullback Coenie van Wyk have joined recently injured wing Raymond Rhule alongside earlier walking wounded — flank Oupa Mohoje, lock Lood de Jager, and loose forward Jean Cook. Add to that the lingering ankle injury to fullback Willie le Roux, which is set to keep him out of the game for five weeks.

It is a grim picture for a franchise low on resources, but the show must go on after they suffered their sixth defeat in seven matches last weekend.

Uys injured his back against the Reds; Brüssow’s Super Rugby season is over after he broke his arm; Van Wyk has a fractured ankle; and Rhule has a troublesome hamstring.

Van Wyk’s unavailability means Joe Pietersen will move to fullback, while Willie du Plessis takes charge at flyhalf.

Clayton Blommetjies will provide back-three cover from the bench. Danie Mienie steps in for Uys, while Caylib Oosthuizen makes a return to the side on the bench.

With Uys unavailable, the Cheetahs scrum will invite even greater scrutiny from the Lions, who have been one of the competition’s most impressive scrumming units this season.

The Cheetahs, by contrast, last weekend struggled to keep in check a Reds scrum of burgeoning reputation. Scrumming coach Os du Randt will no doubt run the rule over his charges this week.

Most importantly for besieged coach Naka Drotske will be how his team responds following that home defeat to the Reds.

Having had the halftime lead, Drotske thought his side would not allow a team low on confidence back into the game, and he lamented their lack of intensity in the second half.

Their problem is that the Lions have a spring in their step following successive conference victories and the knowledge that they put 60 on the Cheetahs in last year’s fixture.