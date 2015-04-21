Gary Gold says suspended Sharks players owe it to him and team

SHARKS director of rugby Gary Gold summed it up perfectly on Monday when he said his senior players owed him.

His senior players have missed a critical juncture of the Sharks’ season through suspensions and, when they return, pride will be the only thing left to play for, despite Gold saying the season could still be salvaged.

One of those is Bismarck du Plessis, who will be available for the clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Workers Day. With Jamie Joseph’s side heavily reliant on quick ball, there could not have been a better time for the Sharks to have their chief pilferer back.

Du Plessis was suspended for four weeks after he swung a foot at Michael Leitch’s head during the Sharks’ 12-11 win against the Chiefs on March 21. It set an ill-discipline precedent where two other Sharks players were sent off as the season caved in.

"…They owe us, and it’s their words, not mine — I am looking forward to see how they will elevate the environment and make us get even better," Gold said.

What was of concern was the fact that Jean Deysel and Frans Steyn were part of the Sharks’ leadership group and the former had actually captained the team in the absence of Du Plessis and Pat Lambie.

With the flyhalf set to miss a sizeable chunk of the Super Rugby campaign due to a neck injury, the Sharks have a leadership mini-crisis.

Deysel will be available only for the Sharks’ last regular season game against the Stormers but his absence has been offset by Willem Alberts. Steyn should feature when his suspension lapses midway through the tour.

Gold said last week meetings would be held to clarify the leadership role. It is clear, however, that captaincy has been too big a responsibility for Du Plessis.