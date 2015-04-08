Stormers feeling bullish, says Groom

THE Stormers have nothing but a positive attitude despite losing their past three Super Rugby matches in succession.

They face defending champions, the Waratahs, in Sydney this weekend and will enter the contest without captain Duane Vermeulen and possibly vice-captain Juan de Jongh.

Vermeulen is being rested for the next fortnight while De Jongh is still under an injury cloud with an ankle problem.

A fourth successive defeat this weekend would leave the Stormers in the lower half of the standings at the midway point in the campaign and in a weak, but not impossible, position to make the play-offs.

Despite their recent run of losses, scrumhalf Nic Groom is brimming with confidence and believes they have played better than the results suggest.

"We actually are doing pretty well," Groom said. "We’ve taken a lot of heart from our performances over the past two weeks — the Stormers lost 39-21 to the Highlanders and 25-20 to the Hurricanes.

‘‘There’s been a helluva lot of good stuff and we’re learning from our mistakes but we’re also putting some really good sides to the sword. If you look at our game last Saturday, the Hurricanes attempted over 240 tackles, we were playing all the rugby, we were gaining yards, making linebreaks and working the space really well.

‘‘I believe we are on the brink of something, we just have to buckle down and be patient. We need to keep improving on our strengths, and it’s a matter of time before it comes together."

Groom did not elaborate on what he meant by "putting good sides to the sword", in spite of the Stormers losing those games. But he could have been referring to moments during those games when the Stormers held the upper hand. After a tough time in New Zealand, the Stormers were relieved to be facing an Australian side.

"It’s good to be in Australia and we’re looking forward to the next two weeks," Groom said. "In the past few weeks our biggest mistakes were losing too much ball at crucial times. The effort against the Hurricanes was much better and we held onto ball way more. We just made crucial errors, and they made us pay.

"The Hurricanes backline can do that to anyone — so just coughing up the ball and our reaction to that was our biggest problems."

In head-to-head fixtures against the Waratahs the Stormers have won nine of their 17 previous meetings. In Sydney the Stormers have a decent record, winning three of the seven encounters, although the last time they won against the Waratahs there was in 2007.