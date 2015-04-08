Lions coach shrugs off talk of play-offs

THE course of the Lions’ immediate Super Rugby future will be clearer after their clash against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

It all depends on whether they can carry the die-hard grit they showed in the 22-18 win over the Bulls last Saturday into the clash against a troubled Sharks outfit.

Johan Ackermann’s men are two points shy of the South African conference lead. In the past five weeks they have shown the daring it takes to wrest it from the traditional powerhouses, the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers.

They continue to surprise their fans and astound their opponents and detractors alike. But, Ackermann said after they stole a fourth win in five matches, play-off targets were not on the table yet.

"Play-offs are definitely not part of the dressing room conversation yet. There is still too much rugby to be played and too many games ahead. We haven’t achieved anything yet. The moment we start getting ahead of ourselves then we will be on the wrong path."

Maybe Ackermann is taking the cautious route because of what happened last season when they raced to four wins from six matches at the start of the tournament, only to be sent back to the bottom half of the table by the end.

They are three wins away from matching their tournament-best tally of seven wins and, considering that they have already toured, a top six place is not out of reach.

The Sharks are one of two teams that have beaten the Lions this season — the Crusaders being the other — but that 29-12 win in February seems a century ago.