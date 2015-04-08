Sport / Rugby

Deysel worsens Sharks’ woes

08 April 2015 - 08:44 AM Khanyiso Tshwaku
Jean Deysel of the Cell C Sharks hands off Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during their Super Rugby match in Durban on April 4. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Jean Deysel of the Cell C Sharks hands off Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during their Super Rugby match in Durban on April 4. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG

THE rudderless and seemingly leaderless Sharks have been battered from pillar to post this season and their setbacks seem to be unending.

Their leadership core has weakened with suspensions to Bismarck du Plessis and Francois Steyn.

Jean Deysel’s seven-week ban for his knee drop on Matt Todd’s head leaves the Sharks with a decidedly Currie Cup feel to them despite the number of Springboks in their ranks. That is how anonymous the majority of them have been.

It is a lack of fire-power the Lions will accept with glee ahead of their clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Deysel’s heavy ban compounds the Sharks’ problems following Pat Lambie’s injury-enforced absence as the flyhalf will be unavailable for six weeks due to a neck vertebrae impingement.

The Durban side will be down to their fourth captain in nine matches and not even the wisest of wizards would have predicted the kind of mess they find themselves in.

Lambie’s absence also overlaps the Sharks’ overseas trip in three weeks time where they will have to negotiate their way through a potentially season-defining period without their star pivot.

They will face the Highlanders, Hurricanes, Waratahs and Reds over four weeks.

