Steyn hopes effort at Sharks will lead to Bok call-up

FRANS Steyn has dangled the carrot before Bok coach Heyneke Meyer by stating his intention to play for the Springboks again.

He admitted that he still needs to focus on the Sharks, who have a crucial date with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

They need him at his mercurial best and Steyn needs to be in prime form to help reverse their slide as he shook off Super Rugby cobwebs against the Stormers last week.

"I would like that (to play for the Boks) but I want to play well for the Sharks this year and I want to build on last season. I still want to do a lot of things here at the Sharks by the time I’m done here," Steyn said on Thursday.

Sharks director of rugby Gary Gold hopes his team will have learnt lessons from their 35-29 first round defeat, where the Sharks scrum took a serious pounding.

Getting to grips with their new game plan has not harvested the immediate returns Gold would have wanted but he feels he has not reached panic stage.

They will have their first-choice front row of Beast Mtawarira, Bismarck du Plessis and Jannie du Plessis while Mouritz Botha has recovered from a fractured eye-socket to replace Giant Mtyanda.

Renaldo Bothma worms his way back into the No7 jersey at Willem Albert’s expense, who sits out with hamstring tenderness. The backs are unchanged but Tera Mtembu and Lourens Adriaanse make appearances on the bench.

"Our set-piece was not good enough that night. We did not take them lightly then and we are certainly not going to take them lightly now. With the broken field runners that they have and their back three, we are going to be have to be very careful of them," Gold said.

"I just need to see where we have been going wrong. Is it the plan or is it the execution? I think at critical times we’ve seen that the plan can work because we’ve got enough reward out of it. After a tough time, that is exactly the time where you don’t panic when you have questioned it and changed the game plan.

"We researched it long and hard before we started playing and there were reasons why we wanted to play with a bit more ball in hand and more attacking rugby when we are in the right areas of the field. We are going to stick to that."

At times like these, a team’s mental fortitude and courage under fire often comes under the spotlight. There have been teams that have got up from the Super Rugby canvas early and launched excellent, if not always successful, late-round bids for play-off spots.

Gold seems to want the same kind of effort from his troops and expects them to dig deep into their mental reserves. The Sharks have shown oodles of resilience, which was apparent against the Cheetahs and the Bulls, but whether they can do it repeatedly is another story.

"I know it’s been a very disappointing start and one that none of us expected, but what we are learning are some harsh lessons at the moment.

"I don’t feel that anybody can say there has been a lack of effort, because where there is a lack of effort, that’s when you have problems," Gold said.