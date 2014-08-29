Taute gets his chance for WP

JACO Taute returns to the scene of his Test debut when he plays at centre for Western Province against the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday for his first start in the hooped jersey.

Taute missed last year’s Currie Cup tournament through a knee injury but has fought his way back gradually this season, after seemingly having a bright future when he played for the Boks in 2012.

Taute, usually a fullback, was picked out of position at outside centre against the Wallabies two years ago and made a low-key entry to the Test arena.

He played three Tests but injury and loss of form have put his international career on hold. On Saturday he has the chance to impress at inside centre — a position that could suit his skills.

“Jaco’s a big unit and he will get us momentum on the gain line,” WP captain and midfield partner Juan de Jongh said. “He’s got good skills as well. Hopefully he’ll create more opportunities for me and the guys outside.”

Coach Allister Coetzee also insisted that Taute, replacing the injured Michael van der Spuy in the only change to the team that beat the Golden Lions 27-14 last week, would be a useful addition at No12. “Jaco’s communication skills are very good, especially on attack, and that will benefit us,” Coetzee said.

The Bulls finally won their first game of the campaign with a 30-25 victory over the Kings last week. That has at least lifted some of the pressure on the Pretoria side, who are also seeking to atone for their 41-17 defeat at Newlands two weeks ago.

WP can expect a different opponent this week as the Bulls in both Super Rugby and Currie Cup are undefeated this season, with eight wins and a draw at Loftus. The old ground brings out the best in the Bulls.

“They have class and they are a championship side and playing against WP will bring out the fight in them ,” Coetzee said. “It won’t be as much of a tactical battle as a physical battle out there. It will also be a set-piece test and their kicking game will add pressure.

“This match will ask different questions of us, but our detail has to be spot on because if you make mistakes it doesn’t matter how physical you are. That is why detail, accuracy and execution is vital to a good result.”

Flank Michael Rhodes, who got a yellow card in the corresponding fixture last season, which WP won 29-18, was looking forward to the occasion.

“The Bulls will always be about confrontation,” Rhodes said. “But if we can stop their ball carriers on the gain line then we can get ourselves into the game.

“We’re confident that we have the ability but they are a different team at home and last week’s win has taken a little of the pressure off them. We’ve put in effort on our contesting lineout and they will be disappointed about how their lineout went down here so they will have improved.”