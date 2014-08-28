Do or die as Griquas get ready for the Cheetahs

THE Currie Cup season might only be entering the end of its first month, but for Griquas, victory in their home clash against the Free State Cheetahs on Saturday is vital.

Griquas and the Eastern Province Kings are the only two teams in the tournament without a win after three rounds and Griquas’ fading semifinal aspirations will stay alive only with a victory.

"There is no shying away from the fact that this weekend is a do-or-die clash for us and we need to win," coach Hawies Fourie said. "If we lose we will definitely be out of semifinal contention and then it becomes a fight for survival to secure our place in the top six.

"We want to keep semifinal ambitions alive because we believe we played well enough in two of our three games to win them.

"Our previous game against Free State was a disappointment. That was a match we didn’t pitch for or play with the right intensity and tempo, especially in the middle part of the game, and we have spoken a lot about it."

On the up side, though, this will be Griquas’ second home fixture and they have managed to secure three losing bonus points in their opening matches.

Fourie unsurprisingly named an unchanged team from the side that lost 33-15 to the Pumas last weekend.

"I felt that the starting lineup performed well against the Pumas," Fourie said. "We had 75% possession and 63% territory in that spell, and it was just a case of not finishing opportunities we created.

"It’s a difficult time for us because when you’re losing, small issues become bigger issues. But the mood is still very positive. The players are all motivated and looking forward to the clash against the Cheetahs."

Former UCT flyhalf Dean Grant will have another crack in the No10 jersey with regular flyhalf Francois Brummer continuing in the fullback berth.

"Dean played really well on attack, taking the ball to the line, which put the Pumas under pressure," Fourie said. "He made two line breaks and scored a good try from one.

"Brummer was good at fullback, he joined the attack well and his tactical kicking game was good, although his kicking from the tee wasn’t up to standard.

"Dean will take over the goal-kicking duties this weekend. Although he doesn’t have Brummer’s range, he is more accurate. If we go for a long penalty then Francois will take those.

"We need to eye some bonus points as well because a win with bonus points will help make up for the Sharks match."

• The Lions will learn on Thursday whether flyhalf prodigy Jaco van der Walt is fit for Saturday’s clash against the Eastern Province Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Van der Walt’s absence due to a knee injury was keenly felt at Newlands last week when Stokkies Hanekom had to step into the breach at the 11th hour, and the outside centre might have to do so again this weekend.

Coach Johan Ackermann hopes, however, that he doesn’t have to make a decision that will affect his midfield. "Jaco has done well this week but the medical opinion suggests he can only take contact two days before the game. We will put him through his paces to see how the knee holds up. He’ll have to dive on it.

"Problem is, he hasn’t been able to do any goal kicking. If he isn’t fit we may have to go with Stokkies again," said Ackermann.

The fitness of Van der Walt, who represented the Lions through the age-group levels, is key as the coach endeavours to improve their decision making at the back. Though scrumhalf Ross Cronje has played some of his best rugby in a Lions jersey of late, it was an element that let the team down as they slipped to defeat to Western Province last weekend.

"Decision making was an issue because we need to learn when to force a pass or when to kick," the coach pointed out. "I was disappointed because the guys weren’t patient enough."

With Liam del Carme