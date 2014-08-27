Whiteley returns to Lions for game against Kings

THE Lions will be bolstered by the return of their inspirational captain, while the Eastern Province Kings will have to come to terms with the loss of their talisman and leader ahead of Saturday’s Currie Cup clash in Port Elizabeth.

Warren Whiteley, who had been on Bok duty in Argentina last week and missed the Lions’ defeat at Newlands, is back in the den.

But the Kings are without the vanguard-charging Luke Watson who has been sidelined with concussion for four weeks.

It robs the match of arguably its most intriguing match-up. The Lions may not admit it, but the return of Whiteley is almost as big for them as not having to face Watson.

Whiteley’s return is a timely boost after the Lions appeared a little rudderless in their defeat to Western Province last weekend. Poor decision making cost the Lions at Newlands, a venue that requires visitors to strike a fine tactical balance. Too much from the hand kicking would have played away from the Lions’ strengths, while also running the gauntlet of presenting Province opportunities from which to counter. Conversely, not enough application of the boot leaves teams prone to being pinned inside their own half by a defensive line with impeccable reaction speed. In the end the Lions fell between two tactical stools.

With Whiteley back against the Kings the team will be less prone to the same tactical misadventure.

Another boost is the potential return of under-20 flyhalf Jaco van der Walt, who was ruled out at the 11th hour last week. It necessitated a backline reshuffle in which outside centre Stokkies Hanekom was moved to pivot, a move that met measured success.

Centre Alwyn Hollenbach and utility back Deon van Rensburg are also available for selection.

Apart from Watson, who has this season been sidelined by a foot injury, flu and now concussion, the Kings have lost flyhalf Gary van Aswegen to a groin injury.

Centre Tim Whitehead has been named in the team, but will by Thursday have to prove that his injured knee has mended.