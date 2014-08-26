Is Richie McCaw a referees’ favourite?

WHEN All Black captain Richie McCaw received a yellow card against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday, there was a collective gasp around the rugby world.

McCaw does not receive yellow cards even when he deserves them. He is almost untouchable. Playing his 129th Test, it was only his second yellow card in 13 years as a Test player as New Zealand romped to a 51-20 win.

Digest that fact for a moment. Two yellow cards in 129 matches while playing in a position that by its very nature demands that wearers of the No 7 jersey (No 6 in SA) straddle a thin line between illegal and legal. How can it be?

The second most staggering event to emerge was that All Black coach Steve Hansen actually criticised McCaw after the game, calling the card "dumb".

When McCaw gave a penalty away in the Super Rugby final that cost the Crusaders the match and the title against the Waratahs, there was a national outcry in New Zealand.

South African referee Craig Joubert was even badgered into admitting he might have made a mistake with that call on a New Zealand radio station last week. McCaw does not only escape yellow cards, it seems conceding penalties is also beneath his powers of invisibility to officials.

All openside flanks cheat, it’s part of the job description, even if coaches and players don’t call it that. Hold a player down, hold the ball long enough for support to arrive, enter a ruck from the side and don’t release the ball carrier are some accepted norms. So the odd yellow card is part of the deal over the course of a season, depending on how hawkish the referee is on the day.

McCaw, though, has only received the odd yellow over an entire career. It doesn’t stack up.

Prior to Saturday he had played 128 Tests and only once sat in the sin bin — against Wales in 2006. There can only be two possible answers — McCaw hardly ever bends the law and therefore is not doing his job, or referees are more lenient on him.

McCaw would have made 1,300 tackles in those matches and probably attended twice as many rucks. There fore he would have been involved in about 4,500 incidents excluding lineouts, scrums and hovering around the offside line.

What discipline. It is all the more remarkable in a game increasingly monitored by officials.

Schalk Burger, an equally enthusiastic openside and McCaw contemporary, has received six yellows in 71 Tests since his debut in 2004.

Wallaby captain Michael Hooper, another openside, has only been playing international rugby for two years, yet he has earned four yellow cards in his 33 Tests.

Burger could be accused of being less subtle than McCaw, but breaking the law is breaking the law. Some are just more equal than others.

It is no wonder the New Zealand public and media are in a froth — they’re only starting to understand what the rest of the world has been feeling for more than a decade.