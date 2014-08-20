Matfield stays in SA as Boks adapt to Puma territory

WHILE the Springboks were going through their paces in their first training session in Argentina on Tuesday, Victor Matfield was at Loftus undergoing rehabilitation on his injured knee.

The veteran lock will play no part in the Boks’ Rugby Championship return leg against Argentina in Salta this weekend.

The 37-year-old Matfield felt some discomfort in his knee at a Bok training session two weeks ago and the initial prognosis was that the lofty second-rower had suffered a “small tear in a cartilage” that would rule him out of last weekend’s clash against the Pumas in Pretoria.

Matfield was missed in the Boks’ 13-6 win last weekend. He was expected back for the Boks this weekend in Salta, but instead was left behind to rehabilitate the injury at Loftus.

The other Bok player who did not travel with the side to South America is loose forward Willem Alberts, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

“Our plans for them is to have them back for the first test (against Australia),” Springbok doctor Craig Roberts said on Tuesday from Buenos Aires.

Lood de Jager will be expected to retain his spot in the second row as the No 5 lock in captain Matfield’s absence.

While Matfield was going through his rehab on Tuesday, his beleaguered Blue Bulls side were also hard at work ahead of their next Currie Cup match, which is against the Eastern Province Kings on Saturday.

Injury-hit team

After defeats in their opening two matches, against the Golden Lions and Western Province, things do not seem to be getting better for the Pretoria side as injury continues to hit the team.

Coach Frans Ludeke is expected make a number of changes to his side this weekend.

On Monday, the side announced that they would be without experienced flyhalf Jacques-Louis Potgieter, who is expected to be out for at least four weeks with a dislocated rib.

The backup flyhalf, Tony Jantjies, who has been suffering from gastro problems recently, also did not train on Tuesday. Creative under-21 pivot Josh Stander is likely to get his first senior Currie Cup run — be it off the bench or should Jantjies be unavailable, he could get a starting berth.

Another change could see Junior Bok utility backline player Jesse Kriel get his first starting berth in the senior side for JJ Engelbrecht, who is struggling with an injured rib.

A lot of fun

The 20-year-old Kriel, who starred for the Junior Boks at the Junior World Cup in New Zealand, is eager to get a run in the starting XV should the opportunity arise.

“Senior rugby is a big step up, you are playing against the best guys in the country. It’s very fast. I enjoy it, it’s really a lot of fun,” Kriel said.

“I’m feeling really confident and enjoying myself. I’m just loving my rugby at the moment and just can’t wait to play.”

The exciting Kriel twin, whose sibling Dan is playing for the Bulls under-21 side, said that he has already learnt a great deal from the senior players in the side.

They are expecting a tough encounter against the Kings this weekend at Loftus, he said.

“If you look at our more seasoned players — guys like Deon Stegmann, Dean Greyling, Akona Ndungane, who especially helps me a lot, are world-class players. They have been around the block, so I will try to learn as much as I can from them,” Kriel said.