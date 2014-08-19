Former Bulls prop says battling side ‘in comfort zone’

THE Blue Bulls, Griquas and rookies the Eastern Province Kings, remain the only winless Currie Cup sides so far this season.

Is there cause for concern at Loftus? “Absolutely,” according to former Bulls and Springbok prop Richard Bands.

After only two rounds of matches in the competition, some would argue that it is still way too early for the Pretoria side to be pushing panic buttons, but the Bulls’ problems run deeper. Long before this year’s Super Rugby campaign, they were struggling on the domestic scene.

In the past three seasons the Bulls, who have won the most titles (21) since the Currie Cup became an annual competition in 1968, have only managed to scrape through to one semifinal in 2012, while they failed to reach the playoff stages in 2011 and last season.

“There is a cause to be concerned,” Bands, who played for the Bulls until his retirement in 2007, said on Monday.

“In the past two seasons the excuse was that they lost a number of senior players. In Super Rugby you can always use that excuse, but not in the Currie Cup, especially not now.

“When I joined the Bulls in the early 2000s under Heyneke Meyer most of the team was made up of no-name players.

“Bakkies Botha had just come from the Falcons and Victor Matfield from Griquas. Our biggest concern in 2002 was that the only Boks we had were Joost van der Westhuizen and Anton Leonard. This team is star-studded.”

Where the problem lies

The Bulls went down 41-13 to the Golden Lions in their opening match of the Currie Cup before returning from Newlands with a 41-17 defeat to Western Province this past weekend. The side that faced Western Province had six Bok-capped players.

What is the problem with the Bulls side?

“It is difficult to tell whether it is a coaching thing or the problem lies with the players,” said Bands, who is most remembered for his Tri-Nations try for the Boks against the All Blacks in Dunedin in 2003.

“I just think everyone is in a comfort zone. The players are sitting with huge salaries and nothing much to play for. A good coach has average players and coaches them to play well, but when you have a star-studded side and you don’t get the results then you start to question even the game plan.

“You can change a coach, the players and the tactics, but the basics stay the same — the Bulls aren’t doing the basics right.”

There will be some concern in the Loftus boardroom and on the training field this week — and, should the Bulls lose against the Kings at home this weekend, calls for intervention will undoubtedly be heightened.

Tough call

Coach Frans Ludeke was reappointed as the Currie Cup coach this season after Pine Pienaar, now an assistant coach, took the helm for the past three seasons. Is another change of management warranted?

“That’s a tough call,” said Bands. “But if you look at the past, Frans Ludeke came from SWD (Eagles) then to the Lions and he actually did not do well there. He inherited players and the structure from Heyneke Meyer. It was the players who made the difference when he took over.

“What I can say is that the biggest mistake the Bulls made was to let (former Bulls junior coach) Paul Anthony go to the Sharks. He is one of the best coaches around and having coached at all levels in Pretoria, he would have been the ideal guy to have taken over.”

To rub salt in the wound, the Bulls were dealt a blow ahead of the Kings game with flyhalf Jacques-Louis Potgieter ruled out of action for at least four weeks after suffering a rib dislocation. Ludeke, though, will be happy to have Springbok wing Bjorn Basson back from injury this week.