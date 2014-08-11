Boshoff’s injury takes gloss off Golden Lions victory

AFTER an impressive 41-13 win over the Blue Bulls in their Currie Cup opener, the Golden Lions may be dealt a blow with an injury to pivot Marnitz Boshoff.

The flyhalf, who marshalled the Johannesburg side with aplomb at Ellis Park on Saturday, missed the last 30 minutes after an arm injury that coach Johan Ackermann described as "concerning at first glance".

The extent of the blow to the arm is not yet known, but the Lions are likely to get clarity on Monday after scans.

Ackermann said: "There’s a bit of a dent, we are a bit concerned. But we obviously don’t want to draw conclusions until the scan is done."

Though the Lions coach is hoping the injury is not serious, he is confident they will have adequate backup for the No 10 if needed, despite the departure of Elton Jantjies to Japan.

Ackermann unleashed 20-year-old Jaco van der Walt, who debuted for the side, as replacement for Boshoff on Saturday.

The 1.82m, 85kg blond Van der Walt slotted in with ease, playing his first senior Currie Cup game with calm and confidence. Another debutant who impressed the coach was centre Harold Vorster.

"What was most pleasing for me was the youngsters — Harold (Vorster) and Jaco van der Walt. It’s good for us if these guys can show that kind of maturity so early. They will definitely grow from here," said Ackermann.

Should Boshoff be ruled out, Ackermann will not have to think long about his replacement.

"Obviously Jaco will be the first choice to take that role, if that will be necessary," he said.

"Jaco is a talented player and he’ll still be under 21 next year. That shows the talent that he’s got. Obviously Marnitz is also a match-winner and will be a big loss if he is out.

"In the squad itself there are a number of guys like the under-21 flyhalf (Ashlon Davids). There’s also Andries Coetzee and Ross Cronje who can play flyhalf. We will reassess everything and see, if needed, who will take the responsibility."

Despite the defeat, Bulls coach Frans Ludeke was equally impressed with the young charges in his side.

The Bulls had three debutants on Saturday — centre Burger Odendaal, given a starting berth at No 12, and substitutes lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg and utility back Jesse Kriel.

"I thought all three did well. Jesse and Nicolaas came on and did a good job; Burger had a solid game for his opener. He (Odendaal) was very creative in the midfield and on defence he was solid. I’m truly satisfied."