Bad start for Griquas and Cheetahs

NO TEAM like to start a campaign with a loss, especially in a tournament as cut-throat as the Currie Cup Premier Division, where realistically only two sides — the Pumas and the Griquas — can be relegated.

Home games, as the Pumas showed last night with a superb 28-21 win against the wasteful Cheetahs in Mbombela, are of state security importance, especially when your spot next season is not guaranteed.

Griquas came close, but lost

31-24 to the Sharks in Kimberley after playing with 14 men for 73 minutes, thanks to centre Jonathan Francke being sent off for spear-tackling Sharks fullback SP Marais.

Griquas coach Hawies Fourie said Francke’s early loss set them back 10 steps, but he did not blame referee Craig Joubert for giving Francke his marching orders.

"Joubert went on the television match official’s recommendation, but I do think Jonathan was unlucky to get a red card. It should have been a yellow card at most. He lifted the player yes, but another player dunked Marais. Had (fullback Nico) Scheepers not completed the tackle, I do think he could have gotten away with the offence," Fourie said.

Even when the chips are down, Griquas have shown a propensity to finish games strongly and Fred Zeilinga’s 79th minute penalty made the seven-point deficit a bit flattering. Their refusal to give up is one of the biggest positives.

Fourie hopes his team will not lose in what looks like a very long Currie Cup campaign.

"That red card changed the whole complexion of the match. Playing a full match with 14 men is very difficult and that had an impact on our scrum and defence because we always had to fill a gap somewhere and that weakened our scrum.

"We played well with those 14 men and we came back at the end of the game. We believe we could have won the game and we came within four points of that before the last penalty."

Sharks coach Brad McLeod-Henderson was only too happy to get four log points from a fixture travelling sides dread.

It was not pretty but in Super Rugby the Sharks concentrated on winning rather than entertaining, and on Saturday they did not stray from the formula that earned them a semifinal spot. McLeod-Henderson said he was not worried how his charges went about their business especially in their first outing, but said improvement should come once the team start gelling.

"Coming to Kimberley has always been a tough task and the Griquas have an excellent record here. However, there were a few opportunities we did not capitalise on, but it was our first game. There will be rectification as the tournament progresses," McLeod-Henderson said.

"If we win every game, we should be going on to win the competition but this is a good start. There are areas that we need to work on."