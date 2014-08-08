Meyer says Boks need better conditioning

TO beat the All Blacks, Springbok players need to report for duty from their franchises more in mint condition than voetstoots.

While recognising his players are in better shape than at the corresponding period last year or the year before, Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer insists they need to be in even better shape if they want to knock Steve Hansen’s side off their perch.

Though the Boks are able to keep up with other opponents they have in recent years run out of gas against the All Blacks, even at home and at altitude. In the nine Tests against the All Blacks from 2010 they have won just one, when Dan Carter and Richie McCaw were absent from the visiting team in Port Elizabeth ahead of the 2011 World Cup.

In those nine Tests the All Blacks scored 132 second-half points, the Springboks just 53.

No wonder Meyer is concerned.

"We are not where I want us to be," said the coach.

"The one area we have to improve in if we want to be the best in the world is conditioning. If your tactical kicking isn’t there you get fatigued, your skill levels go, your defence goes, the scrums go down and the penalties go up." he said.

Fitness levels have generally improved and will continue to. In 2007 the ball was in play on average for 26 minutes. Now it is 38.

Basil Carzis, the Springboks’ conditioning coach, believes central contracting of players and working hand-in-glove with franchise conditioning coaches can help bridge the gap with the All Blacks.

"They are able to do a lot of high-velocity training," said Carzis of the All Blacks. "The most important factor, however, is that they have an established team. They have 20 to 24 players they work with, which means with a smaller group they can have greater focus."

Meyer admitted that his team can no longer outmuscle opponents as a primary means of establishing superiority and while the Boks at times match the All Blacks for explosiveness, they lag in endurance.

Bringing greater endurance to the team is easier said than done.

"We identify players who fall a little short and we work with them on an individual basis," said Carzis. "With so many other things that has to be done to prepare the team we have to do it on an individual basis.

"The individual also has to shoulder the responsibility of improving his conditioning."

It stands to reason that players need to be better conditioned for Test rugby and sometimes intervention is required. Cheetahs prop Trevor Nyakane has lost 10kg since he joined the Bok group in June.