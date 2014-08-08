Ludeke excited about another stint with Bulls

HIS eyes lit up a slight twinkle, Bulls coach Frans Ludeke announced his excitement at returning as the Pretoria side’s head coach in the Currie Cup after a four-year absence.

Ludeke last coached the Bulls in the domestic competition in 2010, and was also at the helm the last time the side lifted the sought-after Currie Cup a year earlier.

The past three seasons on the domestic scene have been woeful by Bulls standards. Their best finish under former head coach Pine Pienaar was a semifinal spot in 2012 while they failed to go beyond the round-robin stages in 2011 and 2013.

"It’s always a privilege to coach, that’s my passion, my job. I love the game and can’t get enough of it," coach Ludeke said.

"I’m keen like never before, (I am) looking forward to the competition and we have had great planning and a build-up to the campaign. It’s great to be involved again in Currie Cup rugby. It’s a great platform to bring players through, and for us and our future as well."

His first task on his return will be a tough encounter against Gauteng rivals the Golden Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday at 5.05pm.

On Thursday Ludeke named his side to take on Johan Ackermann’s pride, and he was beaming over the fact that his side was filled with players with Super Rugby experience.

"This is the best continuity we’ve had over the past three years, where we’ve had a lot of players leaving almost just before the Currie Cup. This season there are a lot of positives from taking almost the same squad from Super Rugby into the Currie Cup," the Bulls coach said.

In his starting XV Ludeke will have one debutant in inside centre Burger Odendaal, who will be Springbok JJ Engelbrecht’s new partner in the midfield. The 21-year-old Odendaal impressed the Bulls mentor in last week’s warm-up game against the Pumas and also during his performances for Tuks in the Varsity Cup competition.

"Burger is a very good specialist inside centre. He played very well against the Pumas (in last week’s warm-up match) and in the Varsity Cup. He’s one of the players who have always been waiting for that opportunity, and he’s been performing consistently, so it’s a great opportunity for him to start this weekend," said Ludeke.

"We are playing against a good side, but that is what you want — to have a true test to show what you are capable of."

Lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg and utility back Jesse Kriel might also gain their first senior Currie Cup caps if they come on.

While Ludeke is boasting about his squad, so will Ackermann.

The Johannesburg side’s mentor has not been affected by losing players to the Springboks, nor by an exodus of players.

Yes, he will be without veteran lock Franco van der Merwe, who has jetted out to Ireland, and flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who has gone to Japan, but the Lions have a strong side and have been further bolstered by their signing of talented centre Howard Mnisi from Griquas.

The 25-year-old Mnisi, who has been training with the Lions for the past week, penned an 18-month agreement with the Lions on Wednesday and has been included in the match-22 on the bench.

The Bulls are wary of the threat posed by their Jukskei rivals.

Bulls captain Deon Stegmann said: "They are definitely a very good side and have obviously not lost many players to the Springboks, so their core is much the same as they were throughout the Super 15.

"But it wouldn’t matter even if they had lost some players because they would be a great side still. They will definitely be contenders this season," he said.