White still hopeful over home play-off as Waratahs top log

SATURDAY’s Super Rugby proceedings, with the Crusaders losing to the Hurricanes and the Waratahs doing business against the Brumbies, would have encouraged and disheartened playoff-chasing coaches at the same time.

Sharks director of coaching Jake White was one of those who looked on helplessly when Michael Cheika’s unit put in an efficient and workmanlike performance during their 39-8 demolition of the Brumbies in Sydney, preserving their unbeaten home run this season.

White, who was a keen attendant at the Under 13 Craven Week tournament at Glenwood High School, where the Sharks trained at the conclusion of the first day, said the magnitude of the 21-19 reversal at the hands of the Stormers on May 31 was only starting to hit home, especially with the impressive home form displayed by the Waratahs.

"Imagine if we had got the win in the last play of the game against the Stormers, we would have been sitting pretty now with two away games away from a possible number one finish and a guaranteed home final," White said.

"I am still optimistic of the fact that we are guaranteed play-off rugby now and I think that we have the squad that can win away from home and I know that because it has been proven this year already."

One of Super Rugby’s proven theories is the dominance of home teams, especially when a team has to travel across the Indian Ocean. However, in recent years, sides have almost rendered the issue of trans-Indian Ocean travel redundant through spellbinding showings in away play-off games.

With the Brumbies, White pulled off the most improbable of all Super Rugby semifinal wins last year when they went to Pretoria and beat the Bulls.

The Sharks have saved some of their most atrocious rugby for King’s Park this year. White says home games are important, but that they are only as useful to the extent that teams capitalise on them, which is something the Sharks have not done very well this season.

"We have lost twice at home and we have lost twice away, so there is not one better than the other but there is no doubt one would love to be playing knock-out games at home because the history books tell you that there is a massive advantage for the home team," White said.

White lamented the fact that some of the players have played for nearly three months, but said Frans Steyn and Pat Lambie’s availability for Saturday’s crucial clash against the Cheetahs will be a massive boost for the team.