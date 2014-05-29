Matfield to miss his first Super Rugby game after six in a row

VICTOR Matfield will get some rest this week after six consecutive Super Rugby starts for the Bulls.

Bulls coach Frans Ludeke on Wednesday named a Matfield-less match 23 for their Gauteng derby against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

This is one of three changes the Bulls coach has made to his side for this weekend’s clash.

Matfield, 37, was scheduled to sit out the Pretoria side’s tour to Australia and New Zealand in April, but an injury crisis after their first match against the Hurricanes in Napier saw the veteran, who returned from retirement at the beginning of the year, play in all three tour matches that followed. He then played as well in the Bulls’ last three games back home at Loftus.

"The plan was always to use him (Matfield) wisely throughout the campaign," Ludeke said on Wednesday.

"It was never the plan to play him in so many games. When we picked up those injuries on tour, it was vital that we used Victor throughout that whole campaign. At this stage, I think the timing is much better to manage him and use our rotation system, and to start a guy like Grant Hattingh, whom we back at No 5."

Hattingh moves from the back of the scrum, where he has played the last five matches as the starting No 8, to fill the gap left by Matfield in the second row.

The pacey Hattingh’s place will be taken by Jacques Engelbrecht.

The third change is in the front row, where rotation continues between Marcel van der Merwe, who returned to start at tighthead prop, and Werner Kruger, who will be on the bench this week.

"It’s more about belief and faith in the players in the (entire) squad," Ludeke explained the changes.

"The last five games Grant has been in the starting line-up, planning the lineouts with Victor. We have confidence in Grant and the rest of the side," Ludeke said.

"We have Flip (van der Merwe), who is an experienced campaigner, to lead. So, Grant and the other guys will have enough guys who can back him up."

Ludeke added that his side were expecting a tough contest against the Lions side that have recently returned from an unsuccessful tour of Australasia, where they failed to secure a win.

The coach stressed the importance of winning the derby, and repeating the 25-17 win by Bulls over the Lions when the two sides met at Loftus in March.

"We have got a lot of respect for them, and we know exactly what they are capable of doing. The last time we had to work hard for the points and results in the end," he said.

"We want to be in that final phase of the competition, that is why this weekend is an important game for us. We need to focus on ourselves. We have no control over our opposition.

"The vital thing is set pieces — what quality of possession you give opposition, the gain line, field position — those are the key things.

"If you get opportunities at the weekend, you have to be accurate and make sure you get points on the board."

The match will kick off at 5.05pm on Saturday.

Bulls team

Jurgen Visser, Akona Ndungane, JJ Engelbrecht, Jan Serfontein, Bjorn Basson, Jacques-Louis Potgieter, Francois Hougaard, Jacques Engelbrecht, Jacques du Plessis, Jono Ross, Grant Hattingh, Flip van der Merwe, Callie Visagie, Dean Greyling Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Werner Kruger, Paul Willemse, Wimpie van der Walt, Piet van Zyl, Louis Fouche, William Small-Smith, Morne Mellet.