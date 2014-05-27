Injured Bok captain boots hard to fill

THE search is on for a new Springbok captain now that Jean de Villiers has been ruled out of June’s Test matches against Wales and Scotland with a knee injury.

There are a handful of suitable candidates for the role but, after two seasons at the helm, De Villiers has shaped the role in his image, which will make it difficult for whoever follows him.

De Villiers is arguably the most respected international captain among referees — a trait that is almost more valuable than the ability to dominate matches in the modern game.

The injured Springbok skipper’s ability to question officials without appearing belligerent, and to find humour in a situation in the white heat of Test match rugby, are skills that simply cannot be replicated.

De Villiers is a unique personality who has followed the popular John Smit Springbok captaincy and elevated the position to even higher moral authority.

The Boks are now a popular team with a charismatic and likeable face in the double act of De Villiers and coach Heyneke Meyer. It makes the choice of the man to deputise for De Villiers a vital appointment.

When Meyer became Bok coach in 2012 De Villiers was not his first choice for the job — Victor Matfield was. And in a twist of irony, or perhaps serendipity, that union might finally be consummated due to De Villiers’ misfortune. Meyer is a forward-thinking coach, despite inaccurate perceptions about a conservative nature, and one of his biggest strengths, and also weaknesses, is loyalty.

The coach has spent two years cajoling Matfield out of retirement, developing a strong bond with De Villiers while also elevating hookers Bismarck du Plessis and Adriaan Strauss to formal leadership roles in the squad.

Now that loyalty will be tested because by rights Du Plessis should become the next captain. He is undoubtedly the No1 choice hooker, he is captain of the Super Rugby franchise that sits at the top of the standings after 15 weeks and he is one of two Bok vice-captains. However Matfield has led the Springboks before — on 17 occasions — while he is also captain of the Bulls this season and he was captain when they won Super Rugby in 2007. His leadership skills are unquestioned.

Cheetahs’ hooker Strauss also captains his franchise and is the other official Bok squad vice-captain with Du Plessis.

But Strauss is unlikely to command a starting place in the Bok team, which makes his case for captain weaker. And that has to be the crux of Meyer’s ultimate decision on a new Springbok captain — whether he is the best player in his position.

Du Plessis certainly is. Matfield, at 38, has been superb this season and in June he might well be the best No 5 in South Africa, so that makes him a candidate.

Another dark horse and a man who the coach admires and respects is powerful No 8 Duane Vermeulen. Like Du Plessis and Matfield, Vermeulen’s starting place in the Springbok team is not in question. Vermeulen also has a sharp rugby brain and as the leader of the Stormers’ pack is in constant dialogue with referees during matches. He knows how to handle officials almost as well as De Villiers does.

Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez is also an option, although the decorated halfback, who is a natural leader within the squad, has never sought formal leadership roles.

Like Vermeulen, Du Preez is less comfortable with the external demands of the job.

Media, sponsors and public relations duties to enhance the "brand" of the Boks are far down on Du Preez’s list of priorities.

Flank Francois Louw is a definite starter at openside and his leadership abilities are excellent.

However Meyer would be hard-pressed to justify selecting a British-based player as captain of the Springboks.

Du Plessis is perhaps too volatile for the job and less comfortable in front of the media.

Step forward, captain Matfield.