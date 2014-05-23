Stormers and Cheetahs will battle it out for Bok places

AT THIS point in the season, Saturday’s clash between the Stormers and the Cheetahs should be vital to their pursuit of a play-off spot, but the sides’ poor results have turned it into a dead rubber.

Nevertheless, local derbies are a chance to eliminate one’s opponent from Springbok selection by showing them up on the field.

Utility back Damian de Allende, who got his first call-up to the Bok training squad last Sunday on the strength of his performance on the wing, will have to vindicate his nomination by dealing with opposite number Willie le Roux. Le Roux outdid Brumbies winger Henry Speight last weekend in the Cheetahs’ surprise 27-21 win over the men from Canberra and will be a handful for De Allende.

Not much may be riding on the result at Newlands on Saturday, with both teams having long ago flushed their play-off chances down the drain, but the De Allende versus Le Roux match-up promises to give fans something to look forward to.

The Cheetahs left-winger has the finesse of a painter while the Stormers winger has the efficiency and muscle of a freight train. But they are both useful in unlocking defences, in their unique ways, and both have crossed the try line four times this season.

"We know we won’t make the play-offs but players have always shown in South African derby games that they are not shy to take each other on," said Cheetahs coach Naka Drotske.

"They still have to fight for places in the Springbok squad and that in itself will make this contest a fierce one and we are expecting a very physical game.

"De Allende has shown this year that he can play international rugby through his Super Rugby performances, and Willie did the same last year.

"Willie is quicker and smaller, whereas De Allende is big and strong. It will be an interesting match-up."

Now that Bok coach Heyneke Meyer has shown his hand a bit in his 36-man training camp selections, he has challenged uncapped flanker Teboho Mohoje to prove his quality against Schalk Burger to show he still has it.

The rangy Mohoje plucked 10 line-outs off the Cheetahs’ throw-ins last weekend, adding line-out work as another dimension to his game, which already featured ball-carrying skills and surprising pace.

Burger, who returns to take back his place from Siya Kolisi, missed last weekend’s 24-8 win over the much-improved Force.

The World Cup winner had shown scrumptious form in previous weeks — breaking tackles, stealing ball and passing delectable offloads.

The two blindside flankers will meet in open play and at line-out time, letting Nizaam Carr and Heinrich Brüssow scrap it out for turnovers on the floor.

Drotske said his team would continue playing an open game, and be positive and continue running the ball, because there was nothing left to lose this season.

Riaan Smit, the utility back-line replacement for the game, withdrew from the match 23 through injury, allowing Griquas’ Vodacom Cup hero Gouws Prinsloo to take his place.