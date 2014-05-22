Veterans Burger and De Villiers return

THE Stormers’ late season upward curve was boosted by the inclusion of flank Schalk Burger and captain and centre Jean de Villiers to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs.

The pair both missed last week’s 24-8 win over the Force and De Villiers also missed the previous week’s trip to Loftus to play the Bulls.

"At this stage of my career I have to manage my body well," De Villiers said. "This little break to get over some injuries has left me rejuvenated. I was in the stands watching last week’s match and at some stages I wanted to go down and get into the action, so I guess that indicates that I’m ready to go."

De Villiers’s recall means a move to the wing for Damian de Allende with Kobus van Wyk dropping to the bench, while at flyhalf Kurt Coleman replaces Peter Grant.

Up front, Burger takes over from Siya Kolisi and loosehead prop Alistair Vermaak will make his first Super Rugby start, with Brok Harris falling out of the starting team.

"It’s always good to get players back from injury, but our squad has improved because a lot of young players have gained experience and confidence," coach Allister Coetzee said. "The change at flyhalf is a tactical one for this week. Last week we wanted to be direct and physical and Peter (Grant) suited that and this week we want to play a little differently. The Cheetahs have a good balance between power, width and a kicking game, which poses different challenges for us."

This is the second meeting between the teams this season. The Cheetahs won the first match 35-22 in Bloemfontein in an entertaining encounter that saw a total of eight tries scored.

De Villiers believes that this defeat marked the real turning point of the Stormers’ season.

"The last time we played against the Cheetahs we attacked well but were defensively poor," De Villiers said, referring to the five tries that the Stormers conceded on that occasion. "That was basically the start of the improvement of this team from an attacking perspective, but we lacked on defence that day.

"Since then, we’ve been improving the balance between those two aspects of our game.

"Hopefully this weekend we will keep improving."

Stormers squad

15 Jaco Taute, 14 Damian de Allende, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Jean de Villiers (captain), 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Schalk Burger, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Michael Rhodes, 3 Pat Cilliers, 2 Deon Fourie, 1 Alistair Vermaak

Replacements: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Oliver Kebble, 18 Brok Harris, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Dylon Frylinck, 22 Peter Grant, 23 Kobus van Wyk.