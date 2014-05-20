Brumbies need to bounce back against Bulls

THE Bulls will be fresh and determined to continue on the winning trail this weekend when they take on a wounded Brumbies on Friday night after resting on a bye last weekend.

Hungrier and more eager to make his mark will be lock Flip van der Merwe, who last took to the field four weeks ago.

The burly Springbok will be back to take his place in the second row of the starting XV and reclaim the captaincy. He missed the past three Bulls matches due to a three-week ban for punching an opponent and was also nursing a hamstring niggle.

In his absence, Van der Merwe’s place in the side was taken by the industrious Paul Willemse, who has grown in leaps and bounds since the start of the season. Also, the leadership role was handed to old hand Victor Matfield, the summit of the Pretoria side, not only in height but in terms of experience as well.

The change is likely to be the only one coach Frans Ludeke will make from the team that beat the Stormers in their last Super Rugby fixture two weeks ago before their break. The coach announces his team for Friday’s clash on Tuesday.

It would not have been an easy decision for Ludeke to demote Willemse to the bench after stellar performances in their previous three matches, and also given the way Matfield has led the team.

But the leadership role will not be a major issue, with both Matfield and Van der Merwe sharing expertise in decisions. The option of starting with Willemse pairing up with Matfield would have been a serious point to ponder, given that the returning Van der Merwe covers both the No 4 and No 5 lock positions.

Scrumhalf Piet van Zyl has also recovered from a knee injury, but his selection for the match 23 will only be finalised on Tuesday, with Rudy Paige being the other option as backup for Francois Hougaard at No 9.

They may downplay the match being a grudge match after the Brumbies’ victory over the Bulls when they met at Loftus in a play-off match last season that denied the Pretoria side a shot at a fourth Super Rugby crown. But that match will be at the back of the Bulls’ minds.

The Brumbies will look to bounce back from their 27-21 defeat to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, a blow to their quest of catching up with the table-topping Sharks.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham will be hoping for a better day, not only from his own charges but also from match officials — which he blamed as part of the reason for his side’s upset defeat on Saturday.

"We left a few points out there," said Larkham after the defeat. "We made a few stupid mistakes and that certainly hurt us."

The coach did feel hard done by some calls, especially an obstruction call against centre Tevita Kuridrani which could have led to a match-deciding try to Henry Speight.

"You’re not going to get any of those 50-50 decisions in South Africa," he said. "Those little decisions interrupt your momentum in the game."

Meanwhile, the Lions, who are on tour in Australasia, were dealt a triple blow with injuries to utility back Lionel Mapoe, winger Courtnall Skosan and loose forward Derick Minnie.

The trio has returned home for scans and tests. Coach Johan Ackermann has called up Coenie van Wyk and Alwyn Hollenbach as cover. The pair jetted to Perth last night to join the side as they prepare to take on Western Force this weekend, and search for their first win on tour.