Win over Stormers gives Bulls’ captain a ray of hope

BULLS captain Victor Matfield delivered an ominous message for his team’s main Super Rugby rivals after their 28-12 victory over the Stormers at Loftus Versveld on Saturday.

"The belief is starting to grow in the team," he said after his team recorded their second victory since returning from tour to maintain their unbeaten status at home.

"I’m very happy with this win because it felt like the Bulls of old. We squeezed them. We were spot-on with everything.

"Our scrum killed them, our defence was good and our kicking game was spot on. From this we can create attacking opportunities as well. This was definitely a platform from which we can get better."

When the Bulls get on a roll they can be difficult to stop, but they again had to come from behind after the Stormers flew out of the gates. Two early Stormers’ tries from turnover ball stung the Bulls, but then Matfield demanded a response.

"I told the guys to fight for the inches. We got it and so we clawed our way back," the captain said.

Bulls coach Frans Ludeke commended the cool heads that prevailed: "It boils down to decision making and leadership. This was a good win because the players were accurate and we had an awesome second half."

While the experienced heads helped, young Handre Pollard delivered another accomplished performance and helped himself to 20 points via the boot.

It invited the question whether the tyro is now the Bulls’ No10 ahead of Jacques-Louis Potgieter.

"Pollard is playing very well," acknowledged Ludeke. "He is a quality player. It’s nice to see the way he’s developing. He takes control of the game. We need both flyhalves. We have to manage them so that we can get the most out of both of them."

Another greenhorn making his mark is Paul Willemse. Matfield had high praise for his lock partner. "He’s just so physical. If anyone runs into his channel they’re in trouble. He’s effective with ball in hand. It’s great to see how the youngsters are coming through. I have a lot of confidence in our youngsters."

Although the final score perhaps suggests a one-sided match, the Stormers, with eight changes to their starting line-up as a result of an injury list that has grown to 19, were up for a scrap. While they were ready to do whatever it takes, they did not always know how.

To compound matters they lost captain Schalk Burger, Scarra Ntubeni and Brock Harris to injury. "The big talk this week for us was the importance of putting together an 80-minute performance. Unfortunately we couldn’t. It was a big effort but the accuracy perhaps lacked," said stand-in captain Burger.

"I’m chuffed with the effort and the intent shown with ball in hand," reflected coach Allister Coetzee. "These youngsters will learn from this. We are not in a good position but I’m proud of the young players coming through. They will be even better in the Currie Cup."

