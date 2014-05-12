Cheetahs struggle to turn their fortunes around

THESE are desperate times in Bloemfontein. The Cheetahs have now lost nine of their 12 matches and remain entrenched at the bottom of the Super Rugby standings after a 23-16 defeat to the Western Force on Saturday.

The Cheetahs are now on course to match their worst-ever return when they lost 12 matches in 2008. In 2009 they lost 11 games and with the high-riding Brumbies to come next week, the Cheetahs could reach double figures in the loss column again.

Considering that they made the play-offs last year, theirs has been a spectacular fall from grace this year.

The Cheetahs’ play-off hopes ended early in April, but when they beat the Stormers 35-22 a fortnight ago with an impressive performance, there was hope that the season had taken an upward turn and that a mid-table finish was attainable.

Now, as captain Adriaan Strauss admitted, the team has to realign its modest goals in a battle to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon. "We need to get a win and be more ruthless," Strauss said. "We’ve had too many soft moments this season, which have cost us. It’s frustrating when we do so much on attack and then make a poor mistake and the opposition scores down the other end.

"Obviously our goals have changed in the bigger picture, but we still have to chip away and follow a process by taking each week as it comes. We have to win next week against the Brumbies and then again the week after that. There is no use getting to ahead of ourselves, the next match is the most important.

"But we are realistic, we’re last on the standings and we want to lift ourselves off the bottom.

"Winning is a habit and I suppose so is losing, so we need to break out of it. Last year when we got on a roll, we closed out the tight games and this year we haven’t," Strauss said.

On Saturday the Cheetahs enjoyed the bulk of the possession and territory, they had more running metres and line breaks than the Force, but conceded two tries from turnovers, which ultimately proved to be the difference.

"We attacked well again, but two soft moments cost us again," coach Naka Drotske said.

"We also didn’t get the reward we deserved with the rolling maul. We were dominant there, but somehow they always seemed to stop it."

Further bad news for the Cheetahs is that scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius will miss the Brumbies clash with an ankle injury, which could keep him out for longer if scans reveal more serious ligament damage.