Australia thwart England’s hopes for Sevens crown

LONDON — Australia brought an end to England’s bid for a first IRB Sevens World Series title win at Twickenham in 15 years, knocking them out 15-12 to book a place in the final against New Zealand on Sunday.

The Australians lost to England in the plate semifinals in Glasgow last week, but burst out of the blocks this time around, racing into a 15-0 half-time lead with Con Foley and Cameron Clark doing the damage.

England captain Tom Mitchell pulled his side back into the match before Dan Norton crossed with one second remaining, but it was not enough as Australia kept alive their hopes of a first World Series-leg victory this season.

They will play already-crowned champions New Zealand in the main Cup final after Scott Curry’s late try denied Fiji a comeback win.

Samisoni Viriviri, the tournament’s top try-scorer this season, had opened the scoring, but two Curry efforts — the latter in the dying seconds — either side of Benito Masilevu’s Fijian try edged them through 12-10.

Meanwhile, South Africa ran in 24 unanswered points against Samoa to book their place in the final of the plate competition.

Trailing 17-0, London leading try-scorer Seabelo Senatla ran in three second-half tries, including a final score at the death, as the Springboks knocked out their South Pacific opponents 24-17.

It was an equally entertaining affair between France and Kenya in the first of the plate semifinals as the latter held off a second-half French charge. Kenya had been 21-0 up at half time, but tries from Bryan Dimeck, Terry Bouhraoua and Vincent Deniau left France within two points before Felix Ayange settled their nerves.

Two tries from Franco Sabato booked Argentina a spot in the bowl final with a 21-14 victory over Spain, despite Jaike Carter scoring his fifth try in London for the already relegated Spanish outfit. Taking on Argentina will be Canada after they held off a late Wales fight-back for a 17-14 win.

AFP