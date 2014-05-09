White’s protege comes back to haunt him

BURLY loose-forward Fotu Auelua, who flourished under Jake White’s short but influential stay at the Brumbies, is back to haunt his old mentor.

The Samoan, the only change after the Brumbies’ 40-20 drubbing against the Crusaders last week, will make his first start of the season when the Sharks visit Canberra on Saturday morning.

In last year’s 29-10 humbling of the Sharks in Durban, Auelua’s acute deftness with ball in hand, which belies his 120kg frame, caused defensive havoc, creating two of the four first-half Brumbies’ tries.

Former Sharks and now Eastern Province Kings lock Steven Sykes said Auelua’s influence can be easily countered if the Sharks rock up with the required physicality and isolate the strong ball carrier.

"You can pick any player to do the job against any team but if he is not there mentally on match day, then that’s it. In Durban last year, it was his day and the Sharks did not handle him very well," Sykes said

"In Canberra last year when we drew, we assigned Cornell du Preez to take care of him and he dominated Auelua in the first 10 minutes. After that he did not look like he wanted to carry the ball up again. The Sharks will have to chop him and not tackle him high."

Canberra, which Sykes compared to Bloemfontein because of its freezing night-time weather and thin air, has not been a happy hunting ground for South African teams, especially for the Sharks, who have only won twice there since 1996.

Sykes, who lost twice with the Sharks before surprising the home side with a sprightly 29-26 win two years ago, their first since the 41-23 triumph in 1998, said the Sharks needed to play the full 80 minutes before entertaining thoughts of a win. An 80-minute effort is not something they have excelled in and that soft underbelly has been exposed in two losses this season.

"When the Sharks finally won there, we just did well on the day and did not do anything differently. The occasions when we lost there it was a case of us losing concentration at crucial times. In one game we had a comfortable half-time lead and we let it slip," Sykes said.

"If you can’t concentrate for 80-plus minutes in Super Rugby then you are in deep trouble, even if you are 20 or more points up. It will be a case of the Sharks maintaining their intensity throughout the game and making sure they don’t give the Brumbies a look in."

Is White, who took the Brumbies from basement dwellers to finalists in the space of two seasons, set for a hostile reception at one of Australia’s smaller but more vibrant grounds? Not according to Sykes. The Marlow Agricultural High School product said the Canberra folk will always be grateful to the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning coach for the impact he had on Australia’s most successful Super Rugby franchise.

"They are grateful for what he did for them in his time there and their excellence last year. They could give him nonsense for ditching them like he did, but I don’t think Jake will worry about it much," Sykes said.

"It’s not every day that you get a World Cup-winning coach to help salvage your team but Jake’s knowledge of the Brumbies should work for the Sharks."