Lions’ coach demands sustained intensity against Highlanders

NO MORE "soft moments". That was the Lions’ coach, Johan Ackermann’s, impassioned plea to his side ahead of their match against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

Barring those lapses, Ackermann is adamant his team could have added to their tally of four wins in this season’s Super Rugby competition, and he has good reason to demand a sustained effort from his side this week.

The Highlanders’ energy levels are usually down in the week following a trip to South Africa, as two wins from 10 matches in the last decade suggest.

"I guess it will be a challenge for the Highlanders. We cannot, however, afford to have those soft moments because you immediately undo all your good work.

"We will have to play with sustained intensity and make sure we don’t slack off for five minutes as we have done in other matches. If we can play with intensity, hopefully the travel fatigue will catch up with them, and they can add to their poor record," said Ackermann.

He wants to see improved decision-making in his team this week, but one of the chief blind-alley operators in their defeat against the Chiefs, Marnitz Boshoff, has been restored to flyhalf after being deployed as substitute fullback last week.

"It’s pure rotation, but it is always difficult when you have an in-form player and a Springbok competing for a place," Ackermann said, explaining Boshoff’s elevation and Elton Jantjies’s drop to the bench.

"It is perhaps unfair on Elton, because collectively we didn’t play well last week."

Elsewhere, he has also opted to rotate players, with lock MB Lusaseni and left wing Anthony Volmink earning starts. Prop Corne Fourie, lock Rudi Mathee and flank Warwick Tecklenburg also benefited from the system, with call-ups to the bench.

The Highlanders have been dealt a blow with their principal playmaker, flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, ruled out through a sprained ankle sustained against the Stormers. His place goes to Hayden Parker.

The Highlanders’ nerve centre revolves around No8 Nasi Manu, scrumhalf Aaron Smith and Sopoaga, so there will be pressure on Parker to slot in

Coach Jamie Joseph has made several changes to keep his group fresh after their long journey from Cape Town.