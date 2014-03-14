Jantjies must shape up on bench

ELTON Jantjies must regain his form in the hardly reassuring environment of the substitutes’ bench.

That is the cold comfort conclusion reached by Lions coach Johan Ackermann, who on Thursday named his side to play the Blues at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ackermann insists, however, that Jantjies’ presence on the wrong side of the touchline was not intended as a kick-in-the-pants exercise as he restored Marnitz Boshoff to flyhalf.

"Marnitz is the in-form flyhalf," Ackermann said about Boshoff, whose competition-leading 70 points probably speak for themselves.

The coach defended his decision to recall Jantjies to the starting line-up against the Sharks last week following a five-month lay-off. "Last week we made a tactical decision to include Elton. I can only judge a player on what he does on the training field. Attack-wise, Elton brings something for us on the training pitch and on that form it didn’t look like I rushed him back."

Whether benching the Springbok flyhalf, who is all too familiar with the extremities of the confidence scale, has the reverse effect remains to be seen. When he was relieved of kicking duties while on loan to the Stormers last year the rest of his game lost focus. "Obviously it is disappointing for him," said Ackermann.

"He is a player who likes to be backed but we explained the process to not put him in the line of fire every time. Everybody always looks at him for reasons when we don’t win. We told him: ‘Let’s build your confidence from the bench and when the time is right you can play again.’

"He will bounce back. He’s a positive guy and we’ll back him. Maybe at the end of this match we will need him to make a difference and he can do that for us."

The Lions made a raft of changes to the side that slipped in Durban. With Boshoff shifting to flyhalf, Coenie van Wyk moves into fullback, while Courtnall Skosan and JW Jonker are the new wings. Robbie Coetzee is hooker, while Willie Britz gets a shot at flank.

"Courtnall’s performance in the Vodacom Cup was good. We were looking for a guy that’s in form and who has pace. We lacked that."

As expected, the Blues named Benji Marshall at fullback as one of five changes to the side that lost to the Bulls. Asked what he expected from the celebrated rugby league convert, Ackermann said: "We don’t know. All I know is he was a good rugby league player but we haven’t seen too much of him."

All Black Charles Piutau moves from fullback to wing, Chris Noakes is the new flyhalf, Pita Ahki earns a start at inside centre, while Brendon O’Connor is in at blindside flank in place of All Black Steven Luatua, who moves to No 8 for the injured Peter Saili.