Rain not dampening enthusiasm for Bok clash

THERE is a steady rain falling over Cardiff and it is unlikely to lift by Saturday, when the Springboks will play Wales at the Millennium Stadium.

But it hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for the game. South African and Welsh flags hang from pubs in central Cardiff, and the 72,000-capacity stadium is expected to be full of fans, most of them wearing red.

Welsh Rugby Union patron Prince William will be there to hand out the cup named after him to the winning team. The Boks currently hold the Prince William Cup.

Cardiff is a compact city, with the heart of it pedestrianised, which makes it a very pleasant place to walk around. The Springbok team hotel, the Hilton, is at the top, in Queen Street, within spitting distance of Cardiff Castle. The Millennium Stadium is a 10-minute walk away, on the banks of the Taff River. After Wednesday’s press conference, at which coach Heyneke Meyer announced the team chosen to play on Saturday, they headed out for a training session at the Cardiff Arms Park, home of the Cardiff Blues team, also a short walk away.

Thursday is the team’s day off. They will probably gather in one of the many coffee shops. There is some catching up to do.

Wheeled out for the media on Wednesday was one of several characters who have flown in from various corners of the world. JP Pietersen who, off the field, is surprisingly shy, nevertheless talks with great enthusiasm about life in Japan. He loves the international nature of his new team, he says, which includes several Tongans with Japanese passports, and Australian Berrick Barnes, as well as local players. He is learning Japanese but is struggling to master chopsticks.

He is unequivocal about why he left the Sharks for Japan: it was to spare his body the inevitable attrition wrought by the absurd amount of rugby to which South Africa-based players are subjected. He is determined to prolong his rugby-playing career and this seemed the only way to do it. One hopes the South African Rugby Union executives negotiating the new rugby schedule — which kicks off in 2016 — will take note.

The other player brought out for Wednesday’s presser was blond youngster Pieter-Steph du Toit, who should gain his first Springbok cap by coming off the bench on Saturday. His dad and uncle hope so too, as they will be flying over to watch him.

Asked if he hoped to emulate Victor Matfield, whose black curls might again be flying over a Springbok line-out, Du Toit answered that his dream was to be as great as Matfield, but different. He is keen to make his own indelible mark, was the subtext, and one hopes he will get the chance.

But the old-timers are circling: Bakkies Botha arrived the night before, although he won’t be on the field.

The news from the Welsh camp is that they were startled by the attacking game the Springboks played against the All Blacks. Welsh captain Sam Warburton, who has just published a book about his experience as captain of the British and Irish Lions team that trounced the Australians this year, told the Guardian: "I don’t watch any rugby normally, but South Africa against New Zealand just grabbed me.

"It was awesome, and one of the best games of international rugby I’ve ever seen."

In the interview, Warburton talked frankly about how challenging captaincy is, saying: "You’re under the microscope constantly. The toughest thing about (international) captaincy is that if you don’t give an eight out of 10 performance then you get criticised, and it’s suggested you could be dropped. Emotionally, that’s difficult."

Jean de Villiers would echo that. He captains the Boks for the 22nd time in a row on Saturday, and no one is now disputing the fact that he is playing some of the best rugby of his career. Jaque Fourie, another visitor from Japan, joins him in the midfield for the first-time since the fateful quarterfinal game against Australia that knocked South Africa out of the 2011 Rugby World Cup. If Jean de Villiers’s pass to Pat Lambie in that game hadn’t been ruled forward, Lambie’s try might have changed the outcome.

He starts at full-back. Meyer explains he needs versatility: at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, Lambie can hopefully be relied on at either 10 or 15.

Warburton’s bad memories from the 2011 World Cup will be revived by Saturday’s referee, Alain Rolland of Ireland, who slapped him with a red card for a spear tackle.

Another ghost of games past hovered over the Hilton Hotel lobby on Wednesday with the presence of the stricken Joost van der Westhuizen, silent and wheelchair-bound.

But, on Saturday, a whole new set of memories will surely be created.

