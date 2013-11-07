Heyneke Meyer boosts Springbok starting line-up

IN HIS quest to shore up his team’s defence and advance their kicking game, Bok coach Heyneke Meyer on Wednesday restored Jaque Fourie and Pat Lambie to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Test against Wales.

Meyer had been underwhelmed by his team in those areas in their defeat against the All Blacks, but hopes the introduction of the vastly experienced Fourie and the multiskilled Lambie will provide the panacea against the best team in Europe. The pair forms part of a much decorated backline, which boasts five players with more than 50 caps. Just short of his 50th cap is wing JP Pietersen who also makes a return to the squad.

Lambie’s recall is much deserved given his relative inactivity at Test level this season and his barnstorming performances at the business end of the Currie Cup. "Pat’s been playing good rugby," Meyer said. "He is used to playing with that back three. He’s safe under the high ball and he adds something to the attack. I decided to use this tour to get Pat going," Meyer said, perhaps conceding that a player of Lambie’s vast talents had not been used to his potential at the highest level.

"He’s happy to play there and he’s happy to play at 10," the coach said, to put wondering minds at ease.

The Boks shipped five tries against the All Blacks but the restoration of Fourie to the midfield is partly aimed at maintaining the integrity of the team’s defensive structure as it is rattling of some Welsh bones. "I want to see where Jaque stands. He’s been brilliant in training," Meyer said.

The pack however has a less grizzled look about it, especially now that tighthead Frans Malherbe will be Bok rugby’s latest inductee. He got the nod ahead of Coenie Oosthuizen who is on the bench.

Meyer is a long-time admirer of Malherbe: "I’ve known him since he was a schoolboy. I think he’s mentally tough and he’s a good leader. He’s a tough player and I really trust him.

"Frans is a specialist tighthead and he scrummed against the best tightheads in the world in Super Rugby. He’s proven himself in Super Rugby but he needs experience and he is only going to get it by playing in these conditions."

Another debutant is substitute lock Pieter Steph du Toit, who will follow in his grandfather Piet "Spiere" du Toit’s footsteps.

"I think he is a quality four and he doesn’t have to call the lineout if Flip (van der Merwe) is still on the field. I think outside the lineout he is brilliant," said the coach.

Meyer’s long-term view of Du Toit, however, is that he will forge a long and lasting future alongside the industrious Eben Etzebeth who has very similar attributes. "I would love to have them on the field together," the coach beamed.

There was no room for Bakkies Botha in this line-up and as Meyer explained the veteran will probably be pressed into action when the Boks play Scotland next weekend. "Bakkies only arrived late last night (Tuesday). With the lineouts being so complicated you can’t just slot in there if you haven’t trained with the squad. There is a good chance he’ll start in the next game."

SPRINGBOK SQUAD

Pat Lambie, JP Pietersen, Jaque Fourie, Jean de Villiers (captain), Bryan Habana; Morne Steyn, Fourie du Preez, Duane Vermeulen, Willem Alberts, Francois Louw; Flip van der Merwe, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bismarck du Plessis, Tendai Mtawarira.

Substitutes: Adriaan Strauss, Gürthro Steenkamp, Coenie Oosthuizen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Pienaar, JJ Engelbrecht, Willie le Roux.