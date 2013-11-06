Pietersen poised to rejoin Bok line-up

WING JP Pietersen is set to rejoin the Springbok starting line-up after a year-long hiatus from Test rugby when the team is announced today for Saturday’s Test against Wales in the opening match of their European tour at the Millennium Stadium.

Pietersen — who left the Sharks for a country that offered him an ever-rising bank balance — will play his first Test of the year, as could centre Jaque Fourie, who is likely to be eased into things off the bench.

While Pietersen has played for the Boks under Heyneke Meyer, Fourie has yet to do so. That means the coach will take baby steps with the hard-running midfielder who is desperate to reclaim his reputation as one of the game’s foremost international centres.

"Jaque’s leadership, experience and organisation in attack and defence is key," said assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher.

While the team by and large selects itself, Meyer may have another sleepless night as he ponders Jannie du Plessis’s replacement at tighthead. Much weighs on his decision.

Last year he nailed his colours to the mast by giving Coenie Oosthuizen the status as the next best man for the job.

The problem is that Oosthuizen’s game time there remains limited and on the occasions when he has bound to his hooker using his left arm he has not really made a fist of it.

Given the way the squad was assembled, Frans Malherbe is the coach’s next option, while Lourens Adriaanse was only added after Du Plessis was ruled out. That puts him third in the queue, but Du Plessis — with whom he will be vying for a starting berth at the Sharks next year — rates him very highly.

Meyer is likely to reintroduce Flip van der Merwe to the key No. 5 jersey, from where the team’s line-outs intentions are verbalised. To ask Pieter-Steph du Toit to do so on his debut would be a tall order, but he may get his chance off the bench.

Although the scrums and the line-out will be hotly contested, it is the battle at the breakdown, between Francois Louw and Sam Warburton, that has the purists salivating.

When called upon to respond to Wales’s assertion that the Boks are ready for the taking, Louw used all his guile to sidestep the question, saying the men in green and gold simply focus on their game.

He was more generous when probed for comment on the man who is his opposite, if not in number, then in range of influence at the breakdown: "He’s a great player. He attacks the ball and slows the opposition’s ball down. He’s definitely a player we will have to watch. He’s been effective for Wales. He’s been a key player for them and we have to make sure we control the breakdown effectively," said Louw, who will return to the stadium where he made his debut in 2010.

POSSIBLE SPRINGBOK TEAM

Zane Kirchner; JP Pietersen, JJ Engelbrecht, Jean de Villiers (capt ), Bryan Habana; Morné Steyn, Fourie du Preez; Duane Vermeulen, Willem Alberts, Francois Louw; Flip van der Merwe, Eben Etzebeth; Coenie Oosthuizen, Bismarck du Plessis, Tendai Mtawarira. Substitutes: Adriaan Strauss, Lourens Adriaanse, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marcell van der Merwe; Ruan Pienaar, Pat Lambie, Jaque Fourie.