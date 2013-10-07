Wallabies take heart for their mission impossible

ROSARIO — Australia were adjusting their sights on Sunday to take a bead on the mighty New Zealand, after finishing the Rugby Championship on a high note in Argentina.

Wallabies fullback Israel Folau crossed the line three times in a seven-try 54-17 pounding of the Pumas at Estadio Gigante de Arroyito in Rosario on Saturday with a change of tactics that worked well.

Coach Ewen McKenzie scuppered the field-kicking tactics which had been used for part of a heavy defeat in South Africa the previous weekend and the ball-in-hand approach worked a treat.

Ahead after only three minutes, when Folau struck, the Australians had built a 25-10 lead by half-time and a couple of late tries sealed a stunning success.

Now archrivals and Rugby Championship title-holders the All Blacks loom with a dead-rubber third Bledisloe Cup Test on October 19 in Dunedin.

New Zealand are seeking a hat trick over Australia this season, having won 47-29 away and 27-16 at home in the southern hemisphere championship, and the manner in which the men in black won 38-27 away to the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday, underlined the task awaiting the Wallabies.

But Folau, who finished the championship with five tries, second only to All Blacks wing Ben Smith, believes his team will not be cannon fodder.

"It is critical that we go to Dunedin with the same passion shown in Rosario," he said after the game in the Argentinian city, 300km northwest of Buenos Aires.

"Beating the Pumas was great and now we want to win two in a row. The All Blacks will obviously be a pretty tough challenge."

Skipper and lock James Horwill, part of a pack that tamed the much vaunted Pumas forwards, said it was vital to build from the Rosario romp.

"It is crucial that we avoid going backwards from here — we have to move forward.

"There must be no resting on our laurels," he warned.

"Beating the Pumas must not be a one-off performance. It must be the stepping stone on the road to bigger and better things."

Horwill was particularly proud of the way his forwards stood up to the Pumas in the scrums — traditionally an area that creates great Wallaby discomfort.

"All the effort we put into training paid off. We stuck at it, even when we were twice down to 14 men because of yellow cards.

"It was tough out there, but we got the result we were looking for," he said of by far the biggest Australian victory in Argentina.

The best the Wallabies could do on eight previous visits was to win by 11 points in Buenos Aires in 1979, repeating that feat in the capital city 23 years later.

Loose-forward Scott Fardy, who stood out on defence and at the breakdown, was not surprised by the Wallaby performance.

"We played really well at times in our home and away defeats by New Zealand and South Africa. I thought we were good during the second half in Cape Town.

"Now we must go home, rest and, by the weekend, start focusing on the All Blacks and set off for Dunedin hungry to achieve a good result," he said.

A miserable weekend for Argentina was completed by the citing of scrumhalf Martin Landajo for alleged foul play.

English referee Wayne Barnes spotted the ruck incident, awarded Australia a penalty and gave the Puma a verbal warning.

But the citing commissioner said the incident met the red-card threshold for foul play and a Sanzar judicial officer will investigate.

Sapa-AFP