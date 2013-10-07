No excuses and no argument after All Blacks’ feat

THERE is no argument to be made and there are no excuses.

The All Blacks are the best rugby team in the world right now and the 2013 vintage is arguably the best that ever played the game.

Their 38-27 victory over the Springboks carried New Zealand to a clean sweep in their match to the Rugby Championship crown and also improved their record at Ellis Park to four wins in 12 outings.

It was New Zealand’s 50th Test win over the Springboks and their ninth straight win of the current season. It also opened the gap at the top of the world rankings.

They just keep on improving and they are in the enviable position of always managing to find players to plug seemingly unpluggable gaps.

Flyhalf is a case in point, where an injury to iconic All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has allowed Aaron Cruden to start and, subsequently, Beauden Barrett to make a huge impact coming off the bench.

The unescapable reality is that either of those two No 10s would walk into any other country’s Test starting line-up — outside of New Zealand.

Flank Liam Messam, who scored two tries, has come on in strides to the point that he is now playing better rugby than Jerome Kaino, a man who two years ago seemed to be irreplaceable.

Quicksilver right wing Ben Smith has already ensured that equally mercurial Corey Jane is forgotten after a record eight tries in the Rugby Championship while new lock Brodie Retallick has filled Brad Thorne’s boots and more.

Add to this that more talent keeps coming up through the ranks, even as old war horses such as veteran centre pair Ma’a Nonu and Conrad Smith, and eighth man Kieran Read appear to be still improving.

But special mention has to be made of captain Richie McCaw. So long a thorn in the side of the Springboks, he has now achieved everything in the game.

Before Saturday he had never played a Test at Ellis Park and by rights he should not have been out there at all.

He now has a Bok scalp at Ellis Park to add to his sparkling collection of gongs.

Knee ligament damage meant McCaw was in a race to be fit for this clash, and if the match had been against anybody else, anywhere else, he might have sat out.

Instead he willed his ageing body on in his 120th Test through 80 minutes of the highest-octane rugby imaginable.

It was a mammoth performance that inspired his team to arguably its greatest single victory.

The World Cup triumph of 2011 was achieved through a collection of clinical performances on home soil.

This one-off win at the All Blacks’ least successful ground was stupendous because the Springboks played their part.

The home team attacked like few Bok teams in history and breached the All Blacks line four times.

For all their artistry on attack, New Zealand are a hard-nosed defensive force that last conceded four tries three years ago. The Boks can take pride in that.

"Ellis Park was one of the places I always wanted to play at and never really had that chance," McCaw said after the game. "To have that chance and get a win was special. Three weeks ago I thought I wasn’t going to be out here.

"I remember the 1995 World Cup final and thinking then that it would be awesome to play here."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gave a hint of what it meant and where it rated. "There were a lot of reasons we shouldn’t have won this game," Hansen said. "The travel, the venue and the short week we had to prepare, which is why this win is at the top.

"This was the best victory because the game was so special and both teams played so well.

"When you get a game like that the team that wins is the team that deserved to win.

"We were that team today."