Wallabies hope Suncorp magic trips up Boks

BRISBANE — Former Wallaby coach Eddie Jones described the Suncorp Stadium as a "fast field" days before his side thrashed the Boks 49-0 in 2006, and on Saturday, Australia intend to play an up-tempo game to disrupt the visitors again.

The Springboks have never won at the Suncorp and have not won in Brisbane since 1971. Not even in their seminal 2009 season, when they beat the British and Irish Lions and won five out of six Tri-Nations games. The one match the Boks lost was at the Suncorp.

There is something about the place that brings out the best in Australia and often, the worst in the Boks. Wallaby wing James O’Connor is hoping the Suncorp magic rubs off on his side after four losses in their first five Tests of the season.

"We always try to play an attacking style of rugby and the focus this week is to play up-tempo game," O’Connor said.

"The Suncorp has a pretty hard pitch, always dry and it gives you the feeling that you can spread the ball wide often. We enjoy playing there. In saying that we have to find the balance between kicking and running game. This is a massive match for us after the results we’ve had this season. We want to win and need to win and we’ll put everything on the line to get over the line."

Australia made numerous mistakes and presented the All Blacks with several turnovers in their recent two matches — both won by New Zealand — and realise they will have to be more polished against the Boks. The Wallabies were also surprised by the amount of kicking the All Blacks did and it is something they expect from the Springboks as well.

"I was surprised by how much of their possession the All Blacks kicked away," O’Connor said.

"For us the key to winning is finding balance and eliminating mistakes. At certain times there has been too much line speed or pressure from opponents. We’ve got to make the right decisions and clear the ball," he said.

"In the second game against the All Blacks we were better. I expect Morné Steyn will put some kicks down on us. We’ve put a lot of work in to counter the high balls and we’re ready for it."

As usual the discussion turned to the powerful Springbok pack versus the skillful Wallaby backline but O’Connor believes that the Bok game is more rounded.

"The Springboks are known for their big boys up front but they do have some speedsters out wide and some good ball players," he said.

"They actually run a lot of ball back this season. We’ve got a strategy in place to combat what we expect they will throw at us and hopefully it works for us."