Du Plessis to lend weight to breakdowns

BRISBANE — After the Springboks struggled at the breakdown against Argentina in Mendoza 10 days ago, hooker Bismarck du Plessis is set to start against Australia on Saturday in an effort to improve their competitiveness in that area of the game.

Du Plessis is one of several possible changes for the Rugby Championship clash, where the emphasis is going to be on winning the breakdown contest.

Australia’s Michael Hooper has been particularly destructive in the breakdown this season and, after the Boks were disrupted by an aggressive Pumas approach last weekend, coach Heyneke Meyer is set to load his side with all the breakdown weapons he has at his disposal.

"Australia have adapted their game and it’s not only Michael Hooper that steals ball, they all contest possession," Springbok forward coach Johann van Graan said.

"Guys like Stephen Moore, Scott Fardy and Adam Ashley-Cooper are all strong so we will have to be at our best. Maybe our reaction time wasn’t good enough in Mendoza. I can guarantee that the breakdown will have a massive influence on the outcome of the game on Saturday."

Scottish breakdown expert Richie Gray has been hard at work with the Bok players to collectively improve their work in the most vital part of the game.

"You only have to work with Richie for 30 minutes to understand his passion for the breakdown and appreciate the amount of work he puts in," Du Plessis said.

"In an average game there are 10 line-outs and 10 scrums but there are between 120-180 breakdowns, which underlines what a vital component it is. You want to create pressure on the opposition and create opportunities for yourself in that aspect of the game. Richie has helped us in focusing on cleaning rucks more effectively, staying lower, having good body positions and understanding when to clean the threat and when to secure the ball."

It all sounds good in theory but in Mendoza the Boks were well beaten at the breakdown in the first half after they had completely dominated the first match at Soccer City.

The Pumas were more aggressive and combative in the second meeting but there was also a different referee. It is one area of the game where refereeing interpretations have a major influence. The Boks failed to adapt to referee Steve Walsh in Mendoza and it robbed them of crucial attacking momentum.

"You do have to adapt to different referees differently, which is something both sides are trying to do on a Saturday," Van Graan said.

"You do your best to adapt to the referee from the start but usually you have to reassess at half-time and come up with new strategies.

"We struggled at the breakdown during the first half against both Scotland in Nelspruit and Argentina in Mendoza but we adapted well after the break. We closed those games down well after trailing. That’s why you have coaches and world-class players who have the ability to adapt."

And the numbers indicate Van Graan is right. In five Tests this season the Boks have scored 225 second-half points and "won" every second 40-minute period. After five Tests in 2012 they only scored a collective 125 points after half-time and as a result endured two draws and three wins.

Their improvement in the second half indicates the team is more secure in what it is trying to achieve under Meyer.