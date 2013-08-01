Rugby ‘too soft in the head’ over concussions

THERE he was, George Smith, flanker and legendary hard man, being escorted off the field on legs so wobbly that you could almost see the cartoon birds and bells circling his head.

Four years after he last wore the Wallaby jersey and just five minutes into his comeback, he had been knocked out cold in a tackle during the third Test against the British and Irish Lions in Sydney, Australia, early last month.

However, five minutes after the "snake dance" (his phrase), Mr Smith was back on the field, having passed a concussion test.

His almost-immediate return raised questions about how seriously sport takes potential brain damage, because concussion is an injury that you cannot see.

This past weekend 18-year-old Martin Groenewald endured a horrific injury in a rugby match between Grey High School and Grey College that was caught on camera, and turned the stomachs of thousands of online viewers.

The injury, a broken tibia and fibula, and floppy leg, was painfully visible. Yet what of the shocking injuries we cannot see?

The problem with concussion — known to doctors as minor traumatic brain injury — is that it does not show up on an MRI scan. The brain bounces around in the skull, playing havoc with its wiring, but there is no visible sign of structural damage.

Unlike a bone break or a cut, there are few outward indicators. The initial symptoms — such as grogginess and slurring — can disappear quite quickly, while more serious signs manifest only later.

A 2011 article in The New Yorker about the long-term effects of repeated neck and brain trauma reported that at high school and college level, US gridiron football players underwent the equivalent whiplash effect of 20 vehicle bumper-bashings a day — and that was just during practice. The helmet-less hits of rugby are only slightly less violent.

The official ding-dong test is the formal equivalent of: "How many fingers do you see?" It is a two-stage process of memory questions and a balance test.

The questions test whether a player knows where they are, who their opponents are and who they played on their previous outing. Get that right and be able to stand, hands on hips with eyes closed for 20 seconds and you are free to continue playing, providing you do not show any other symptoms and you want to return to the field.

Ironically, it is the player who says he is not ready to go back who is probably fitter to do so than the one who insists that he is.

Dr Jon Patricios is a founding director of Sports Concussion South Africa, which encompasses the Panado School Sports Concussion Programme. "Concussive testing used to be random; you could go to three or four doctors and get three or four different opinions. Now we have more standardised tools, including computerised testing of brain function," he told Business Day ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

The post-concussion mandatory stand-down period varies among sports, but is generally close to rugby’s three weeks.

That puts enormous pressure on players, especially youngsters or those on the fringes of a team, to play down the symptoms and effects.

University of the Witwatersrand department of sports and exercise medicine and Fifa Centre of Excellence senior lecturer Dr Shaheen Abraham said that in his experience as Kaizer Chiefs’ doctor it is the disoriented players, not club officials, who put pressure on medical officials for a clean bill of health.

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw does not believe in what he cannot see, which has prompted him to publicly try to discredit the idea that concussions can be cumulative and lead to permanent brain damage.

The Smith incident has led to calls for rugby to be more strict on possible concussions, by disallowing any player who has been knocked out to return to the field, and by having a mandatory stand-down period.

Those taking it seriously are not soft; those not taking it seriously can be — horribly and literally — soft in the head.