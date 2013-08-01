Fourie opens new career path

DEON Fourie will settle into the role of openside flank when he leads Western Province in defence of their Currie Cup crown this season.

Fourie, who has spent most of his career at hooker, could be auditioning for a permanent place in the back row going into 2014’s Super Rugby campaign. He has also regularly featured on the openside of the scrum. He led Western Province in the No 6 shirt during 2012’s Currie Cup final win against the Sharks, but this time the switch appears to be more permanent.

"I believe, in terms of playing international rugby, openside is the position where Deon has the best chance of making it," said Western Province coach Allister Coetzee.

"Deon is an unbelievable player and his work rate is phenomenal. His numbers are competitive with the best openside flanks in the world.

"We often talk about his ability to steal, or pilfer ball, but his other stats are impressive too. But the amount of ball carries he does and the volume of rucks he hits, is exceptional," said Coetzee.

"His tackle count and completions are among the best in the competition and he is also very quick over the ground and that makes him a good attacking option.

"Across the board he has high numbers, which points to his excellent physical conditioning and also his intelligence as a player. Getting cleaned out of rucks and cleaning rucks takes a huge physical toll on players, but Deon keeps on going.

"He also gives us an option at hooker, which makes him a valuable player to the team."

Coetzee also praised Fourie’s ability as a leader, which is paramount in carrying out the coach’s vision on the field.

Last week Bulls skipper Dewald Potgieter went against coach Frans Ludeke’s instructions to kick for posts during the Super Rugby semifinal against the Brumbies. The Bulls turned down three kickable shots at goal and lost to a last-minute try.

Coetzee wants a captain to have the freedom to make his own decisions, but within the framework of understanding exactly what the team’s objectives are.

"His leadership style is very good because he understands the game plan and our approach as well as the coaches do," Coetzee said.

"He’s not a big talker, but when he does speak the players listen because he has something to say."

Coetzee has chosen a 25-man squad for the Currie Cup opener against the Bulls next weekend, and has omitted players who he believes will be named in the Springbok squad on Friday.

That means Jean de Villiers, Juan de Jongh, Duane Vermeulen, Eben Etzebeth, Gio Aplon and Siya Kolisi have not been included. But if any of those players do not make the final Bok squad then they will be added to the Western Province group.