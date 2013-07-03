Wallabies upbeat about clinching Lions series

SYDNEY — Centre Adam Ashley-Cooper says there is more to come from the Wallabies in Saturday’s deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions.

The 79-capped back scored the only try late in last Saturday’s gripping 16-15 second Test win over the Lions in Melbourne for the Wallabies to level the three-match series.

Ashley-Cooper gave short shrift to suggestions from the Lions camp that the Wallabies had played their grand finale in the Melbourne Test.

"I think we’ve got a lot more in us, I thought the game (on Saturday) wasn’t of great standard," Ashley-Cooper told reporters on Monday.

"We made a lot of improvements from game one, but we certainly feel we’ve got a lot more improvements to make."

The Australians made 15 handling errors to the Lions’ seven and conceded 14 penalties, 10 of them at the ruck.

Ashley-Cooper said wingers Joe Tomane and Israel Folau could be more dangerous if the Wallabies got more of the ball to them in the Sydney showdown.

"I think we didn’t allow them through our defensive line once. I think they had zero line breaks," Ashley-Cooper said.

"That’s a really good stat and a good reflection of how we work defensively. I think for the team a lot of improvement can be made in the backs.

"Possession was a bit of an issue. We need to hold on to the ball more," he said.

"We’ve got too many threats in the backline to waste, so we’re hoping to get the ball into the wider channels this week."

The New South Wales Waratahs midfielder said he believed the Lions might be feeling the pinch mentally and physically at the end of a long northern hemisphere season. However, he was unsure whether that would be an advantage to Australia this weekend.

"They’ve had some physical encounters with all the Australian provincial teams, so no doubt they are feeling it mentally and physically," Ashley-Cooper said. "But we certainly don’t see that as an advantage or a distraction.

"We’ve got two games under our belt and we’re feeling really confident out of the win on Saturday night."

Ashley-Cooper said that the injury loss of Lions skipper Sam Warburton would be a major blow for the team but labelled his likely replacement Sean O’Brien a "class act" himself.

"That would be a huge loss but they have a lot of depth there in the back row," he said.

"They’re certainly not lacking in any good number sevens."

Warburton was ruled out of the Sydney showdown at the weekend with a "significant" hamstring tear. The Welsh loose forward sustained the injury late in Saturday’s defeat.

"The British and Irish Lions confirmed today that captain Warburton would play no further part in the tour after suffering an injury during the second Test," the Lions said on their official Twitter feed on Monday.

"He will remain with the tour party for the third Test in Sydney on Saturday."

Warburton, who was assisted from the field after 68 minutes, gave his best performance on tour to date as he helped the Lions gain a vital edge at the breakdown.

The hosts scored the only try, after Warburton left the field, to overturn a 15-9 deficit with a converted Ashley-Cooper effort in the 75th minute of the match.

"It is incredibly disappointing to be ruled out of the tour through this injury as we head to Sydney for the deciding match," Warburton said.

"I wish the team all the best and hope I can play some part in the build-up this week.

"I am confident that the boys can finish the job off and secure the series win."

Veteran Irish centre Brian O’Driscoll, if selected, will be the favourite to lead the Lions in the absence of Warburton and former tour skipper and lock Paul O’Connell, who broke his arm during the first Test in Brisbane.

Lions coach Warren Gatland will have plenty of options to choose from for Warburton’s replacement with Ireland’s O’Brien able to play both openside and blindside, while Justin Tipuric has been in brilliant form for Wales in 2013.

A mightily relieved Australia captain James Horwill will be available for this weekend’s must-win third Test after being cleared of stamping for a second time in a fortnight on Tuesday.

Horwill was cited for stamping on the head of Lions lock Alun Wyn Jones in the first Test in Brisbane but exonerated by New Zealand judicial officer Nigel Hampton on June 23 only for the International Rugby Board to appeal. "Very relieved, very relieved," he said on Tuesday.

The Lions are looking for their first series victory since 1997 in South Africa.

