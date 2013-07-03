Sharks polish their teeth for to keep playoff prospects alive

THE Sharks will turn up for duty at Loftus on Saturday in the firm belief that their Super Rugby play-off prospects are alive and — hopefully through Pat Lambie — kicking.

They do, however, need 10 log points from their last two matches to remain on the play-off respirator. Even if they get the desired number of points from their clashes with the Bulls and the Southern Kings, interim coach Grant Bashford grudgingly acknowledged that the chips need to fall their way elsewhere.

"Playing the Bulls at Loftus is never easy. We’ve been given a glimmer of hope," he said referring to their win over the Blues. "We’re not dead in the competition. We are four points behind the Cheetahs, who are in sixth place. That’s the only position we can really chase.

"We can still get 10 points and the people who are above us are the Blues and the Waratahs. It’s actually possible that the Blues can beat the Cheetahs and lose to the Chiefs at home, and that the Waratahs can lose to the Reds. We’re not dead and have everything to play for."

• Kings chairman Cheeky Watson has denied that his team and the Lions, their bitter rivals for the fifth spot in the South African conference, have decided to merge for the 2014 competition. The two teams are mere weeks away from facing each other in promotion-relegation play-offs, but a rugby insider has claimed that a deal has already been struck between the two rivals.

According to the official, the teams would combine under a new name with their Super Rugby matches being played in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg in 2014.

It is also said that the Kings would be guaranteed a berth in the Currie Cup Premier Division if the merger took place.

But Watson rubbished the claims: "No ways. There have been no closed-door meetings between the Kings and the Lions. This is just like the rumour last year when it was suggested that the Kings had agreed to delay their Super Rugby entry until 2016 in exchange for R40m and Currie Cup Premier Division status.

"There is no truth to this story. I can state, with absolute certainty ... that I have not been involved in any discussions relating to the promotion-relegation games with the Lions."

With George Byron