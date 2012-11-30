England star Farrell called up against All Blacks

LONDON — Owen Farrell will be in direct opposition to fellow world player of the year nominee Dan Carter after being named as England’s flyhalf against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday.

Farrell has reclaimed the England No10 shirt for the first time in six Tests after Toby Flood was ruled out by a toe injury he suffered in last weekend’s 16-15 loss to South Africa. His inclusion is the only change to England’s starting XV, with the place he held on the bench going to Gloucester flyhalf Freddie Burns.

England coach Stuart Lancaster made one other change among his replacements, recalling fit-again Northampton lock Courtney Lawes in place of Mouritz Botha.

Farrell and former winner Carter were two of the four men named on Wednesday on the short list for the International Rugby Board’s prestigious award, along with All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and France flyhalf Frederic Michalak.

New Zealand named their side on Thursday, with the world champions including Carter following an Achilles injury, although he must still pass a late fitness test. The All Blacks are on a 20-match unbeaten run and have won nine straight Tests against England since a 15-13 loss shortly before the Red Rose brigade lifted the 2003 World Cup in Australia.

England, by contrast, are looking to finish the year with a flourish following defeats this month by Australia (20-14) and South Africa (16-15).

"We asked for a big response from the players after Australia, and we got one last Saturday against South Africa, although ultimately we were denied," said Lancaster after naming his team on Thursday.

"That frustration has been channelled this week and the whole squad have reacted with a determination to get a win against the top team in the world."

Flood is the only member of England’s squad with 50 caps and their starting XV on Saturday will boast a combined total of just 206 Test appearances, compared to New Zealand’s 788.

Farrell started in all five of England’s Six Nations matches this year, moving from inside centre to flyhalf for the defeat by Wales, and the wins against France in Paris and Ireland at Twickenham. But he was dropped after England’s first-Test defeat in South Africa in June and has since been Flood’s deputy for the past five internationals.

The 21-year-old Farrell even has to share flyhalf duties at club side Saracens with former England No10 Charlie Hodgson.

However, Lancaster has been impressed by the composure Farrell showed in coming off the bench to help England draw 14-14 with the Springboks in the third Test in Port Elizabeth in June, and when he replaced Flood early in the second half last week and almost steered the side to victory from 16-6 down.

"I suppose it is a big ask for any 10 to play against the best in the world," said Farrell’s father Andy, the England assistant coach.

"It is not a gamble. He is comfortable in the environment. The lads are comfortable with him being there. He is in a good place."

