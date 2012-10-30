Relief for Meyer as Strauss declared fit to play on UK tour

SPRINGBOK coach Heyneke Meyer had reason to heave a huge sigh of relief on Monday after preferred hooker Adriaan Strauss was cleared to participate in their UK tour, which starts next week.

Strauss was withdrawn from the Cheetahs team for their second Currie Cup promotion-relegation clash against the Eastern Province Kings in Port Elizabeth last Friday due to a knee injury, and admitted that he was uncertain whether he would be cleared to play.

But a scan yesterday revealed that there was no serious damage to his knee, meaning that he will be available for selection.

With star Bok hooker Bismarck du Plessis ruled out since last month with a knee injury, Strauss has filled the position admirably thanks to his high work rate and strong physical presence. He has also taken over the duties as Bok vice-captain.

Commenting on Strauss’s injury, Cheetahs team doctor Ian Morris said: "Adriaan went for a scan after an old knee injury flared up, and the results revealed that there was nothing to worry about. We withdrew him from the EP Kings clash mainly as a precautionary measure and to ensure that the injury does not get worse. He is already showing progress, so he is good to go."

Meanwhile, Cheetahs assistant coach Hawies Fourie was delighted that star wing Raymond Rhule was rewarded for his fine efforts this season by being named in the 31-man Springbok squad to face Ireland, Scotland and England, and he was confident the player would use the opportunity to impress the national coach and selectors.

"It is always pleasing to see players reap the rewards for their hard work and consistent performances," said Fourie. "The fact that only a handful of players receive this rare opportunity at such a young age (19) and especially given that he has not played Super Rugby yet, makes this very special. He is right up there with our other young Springboks Coenie Oosthuizen and Johan Goosen. They are undoubtedly three of the most talented players in SA."

Fourie spoke with pride of Rhule’s meteoric rise to stardom, and said he burst onto the scene after a few superb performances for the Cheetahs under-21 team.

Rhule participated in the under-18 Craven Week competition in 2009 and 2010 and advanced to the Cheetahs under-19 team last season.

But his heroics on the field this season in the Vodacom Cup, SA’s victorious baby Bok team and the Cheetahs under-21 side earned him recognition, first from the Cheetahs Currie Cup coaches, then Meyer.

"Raymond came from nowhere this season to establish himself as one of the brightest young talents in the country," said Fourie. "A stunning performance in a provincial match between the Cheetahs and Western Province earned him a call-up to Dawie Theron’s baby Bok team for the International Rugby Board’s Junior World Championships and two weeks later he played in the final and went on to lift the trophy.

"A few star performances for the Cheetahs under-21 team also saw him being promoted to the Currie Cup team and he showed his worth by finishing the series as the top try scorer with eight tries. We are very proud of him, he has a fantastic future," said Fourie.

While he suggested it was better for young players to be phased into Test rugby to allow them to get used to the structures and patterns, he had no doubt Rhule would cope with the demands and higher pace of Test rugby if he were to get the chance to make his Test debut.

"I’ve always said it is better for players to enter the Test arena systematically," Fourie said. "But Raymond proved this year that he has big-match temperament and that he is a special player. So it might work well to phase him in, but it could work just as well to give him a big break and see how he performs, because he has tremendous talent."

On a different note, Fourie expressed disappointment that Oosthuizen (neck) and Goosen (knee) would miss the year-end tour due to injuries. But looking at the positives, he said, apart from the well-deserved break after a physically draining season, they would have enough time to recover fully from their injuries. This could count in their favour next season.

The Springboks will assemble in Cape Town tomorrow, with the team departing for Ireland on Saturday.