All Blacks pick squad for European tour

ALL Blacks coach Steve Hansen has included uncapped hooker Dane Coles and scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow in his squad for the Tests against Scotland, Italy, Wales and England on their upcoming tour of Europe.

The party, split 18-14 in favour of the forwards, is otherwise packed with experience with returning lock Ali Williams adding his 75 caps to a tally of 1,103 across the squad. The world champions, who ran away with the inaugural Rugby Championship title in impressive fashion, saw their run of victories ended at 16 by Australia in an 18-18 draw in Brisbane just over a week ago.

Coles earned his chance to back up Keven Mealamu, who won his 100th cap in the Brisbane draw, and Andrew Hore in the front row after some impressive displays for Wellington Hurricanes in Super Rugby.

Kerr-Barlow also impressed in Super Rugby as the Waikato Chiefs won the title for the first time and will start the tour behind fellow young gun Aaron Smith and the experienced Piri Weepu in the pecking order. Smith could get his chance, however, if Weepu fails to improve on some lacklustre displays this year.

"It is always a special occasion when you are picked for the All Blacks and we look forward to welcoming them into the family," said Hansen. "They are young and exciting players and have shown this year that they look more than capable of stepping up to Test match rugby."

New Zealand have never lost to Scotland or Italy and were last defeated by Wales nearly 60 years ago but Hansen said the tour would still present unique challenges to his players.

"For many of the newer players in the All Blacks it will be the first time they have experienced Test matches in the UK and Europe and they are always big occasions," the former Wales coach said. "Overall, the team has been happy with what we have achieved so far this year, but nothing has changed. We are always looking to put in performances that we are proud of and we are always looking to improve."

The tour begins with the Test against Scotland at Murrayfield on November 12.

Reuters