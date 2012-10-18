Waratahs deny reports of talks with Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll

SINGAPORE — Australian Super Rugby side the New South Wales Waratahs have had no contact with Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll, despite a number of media reports linking the Leinster centre with a move to the Sydney-based side.

The Irish skipper was quoted in the UK media, talking of his desire to link up again with former Leinster coach Michael Cheika, who is now at the Waratahs.

O’Driscoll, who after last year’s World Cup made tentative inquiries about playing a season of Super Rugby, said that he would be excited by the challenge of playing against that calibre of player every week.

"The three best teams in the world make up the Super 15, and you look at the individuals and you look at the calibre of sides and the quality of Super Rugby and the intensity of it, obviously it is a hugely high standard," he told the Daily Telegraph.

O’Driscoll tempered his enthusiasm with a dose of reality, conceding that his "time might have passed on that front" but said he was "definitely a ‘never say never’ sort of person".

The 33-year-old is contracted to Leinster until June and is then expected to play a central role in the British Lions tour of Australia in June and July.

"Cheiks has my number, so if he wants to give me a call, he knows how to get me," he said.

Cheika said yesterday that he would not want to disrupt Leinster’s season and had not spoken to O’Driscoll since leaving the Irish club at the end of the 2009-10 season for French Top 14 side Stade Francais.

"Obviously I know Brian very well. It is no secret that he is one of a number of top players over there who would love to come down and play in the Super 15," Cheika told Australian news agency AAP.

"I saw him before I left — I went to say goodbye. But we haven’t spoken since. I wouldn’t want to do that to him or the club. He is in the middle of a season, the Heineken Cup is still on and they are focusing on that."

Cheika refused to rule out a move for the centre, however.

"It would be a big decision for him to leave Ireland but the thought is there with all the top players they would all love to come down and have a try."

Reuters