Rugby fans should welcome Southern Kings and just get on with it

WITH the dust having finally settled after the decision to include the Southern Kings in Super Rugby next year, perhaps South Africa’s rugby faithful should overcome the negativity and embrace the chance to look forward to something new.

This may be tough for die-hard Lions fans who will be forced to watch their team compete in a break-away series against European, American and South Sea Islands teams — should those plans materialise.

But after watching the Currie Cup first division final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last Saturday, rugby fans might be pleasantly surprised to see how important the sport is to the people in the Eastern Cape.

The atmosphere at the final was electric and I would advise fans to take a trip to Port Elizabeth next season to experience that vibe first-hand.

Such was the excitement, that it put the Absa Currie Cup premier division crowd figures and atmosphere to shame.

It was also fantastic to see how diverse the crowd was.

Perhaps the main contributing factors to the vast difference in support at the first division final compared with the premier division matches this season could be the overdose of rugby at the five large unions and the strength-versus-strength premier division format, which made it tough for fans to keep track of all three games over the weekend. As a result, some supporters preferred to watch the games on television rather than head to stadiums.

Regardless of the reasons for this disparity, there is no doubt the inclusion of the Southern Kings will add something different to Super Rugby — off the field especially.

The success of the Port Elizabeth leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series and the Springbok Tests hosted in the province is evidence of this.

The stunning stadium aside, Port Elizabeth is a fantastic city and the locals make most visits special, which gives fans something to look forward to.

On the field, however, it remains to be seen what the team will deliver against some of the best players and teams in the southern hemisphere.

There is a vast difference in quality between Currie Cup first division rugby and Super Rugby, so the team will have to lift their standard of play substantially to create a surprise or two in the competition.

Fortunately for the Kings, the likes of Sharks lock Steven Sykes, Western Province flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis and possibly Lions hooker Bandise Maku look set to join the team, which should add experience and skill in a few key positions.

However, given the limited number of big signings and the battle the franchise’s bosses have faced in the past few months trying to secure top players at such short notice, perhaps it would have been wiser to wait until 2014 to make their debut. That said, one could understand why the bosses grabbed the opportunity to play Super Rugby despite the stumbling blocks in their way following the constant delays the team has faced in their mission to break into the series.

In fact, had they turned down the opportunity to play, they may have been convinced to wait until 2016 to make their first appearance, as the Sanzar partners — the South African, Australian and New Zealand rugby unions — will negotiate a new broadcast deal in the next two years to be implemented from 2016.

Fortunately for the EP Kings — which will form the core of the Super Rugby franchise — they have two Currie Cup promotion-relegation clashes lined up against the Cheetahs, which should give them a clearer picture of their standard of play and what areas they need to improve on with an eye on next season.

For the fans, however, it is best they come to terms with the fact that the Kings will participate in Super Rugby, and embrace the change.